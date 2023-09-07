G20 Summit: DRDO installs counter-drone system that can shoot down drones from a distance

G20 Summit is set to begin in New Delhi on Saturday and several foreign delegates have already arrived for the two-day event. To tighten the security for such a large-scale global event, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has deployed a counter-drone system at the national capital. This will keep an eye on any possible drone threat.

This will provide protection against drones to foreign visitors. Defence sources said that these systems can take on drone threats from long distances. In addition to DRDO, as reported by ANI, drone systems by Indian Army and some civilian agencies are already working to steer clear of any aerial threats at the event.

#WATCH | Delhi | Indian counter-drone system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) deployed in the diplomatic enclave in the national capital to provide protection against any possible drone threat. The drone systems of the DRDO & Indian Army along… pic.twitter.com/BCDBJMczs4 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Back in August, Delhi Police personnel were trained to take down suspicious unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or any other drone related threat. They were also briefed about the contingency plans for the drone-related crisis.

In addition to this, it is reported that around 1.3 lakh security officers will be deployed in the national capital. An Indian Air Force spokesperson told Reuters that it will "deploy comprehensive measures for integrated aerospace defence in the Delhi and close-by areas". It was also revealed that Indian military along with Delhi Police and paramilitary forces are being deployed for the event. Around 400 firefighters will also be on call.

The government has also deployed 20 bullet-proof limousines at a cost of Rs 18 crore to help with the travel of visiting delegates. Notably, several leaders are travelling with their own security teams and vehicles. India has requested them to be “rational” regarding the number of vehicles and personnel they are planning on bringing, but hasn’t but a limit to it.

The guest list for the G20 Summit includes U.S. President Joe Biden to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian President Justin Trudeau and so on. Reuters reported that the US will bring over 20 aircraft for the summit.

Security control rooms have also been set up at the venue and special security arrangements have been made by the government around hotels like ITC Maurya where Biden is currently staying.

