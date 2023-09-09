G20 Summit: 'Bharat' displayed in front of PM Modi during inaugural address

As PM Narendra Modi delivered his inaugural address to begin the G20 Summit in Delhi, the placard in front of him read 'Bharat' instead of India. Videos and photos widely shared on social media showed a placard displaying the name 'Bharat'.

The development comes after the Bharat vs. India debate had gripped the country just days before the commencement of the G20 Summit. An invitation sent out by President Droupadi Murmu to the heads of states and governments and the chief ministers of Indian states for an official G20 Summit banquet in New Delhi sparked a controversy after the ruling government replaced India with the name Bharat.

"Bharat" has also been used in a G20 booklet meant for foreign delegates titled - "Bharat, The Mother Of Democracy".

Speculation is also rife that the Narendra Modi-led government could officially change the name of “India” to “Bharat” during the five-day-long Special Session of Parliament that starts on September 18.

The Opposition has accused the Centre of planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country's name.

Opposition leaders alleged that the shift to using the name “Bharat” instead of India in English language communication, was a way of preventing the alliance from being identified with the country’s name.

The ruling BJP has, however, countered the claim asserting there was nothing wrong in using Bharat as it is part of the constitution.

Several ministers and BJP leaders, however, have said the term "Bharat" is also in Article 1 of the Constitution, which says: "India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States."

On Friday, the United Nations said it will change India's name to Bharat in UN records when New Delhi completes all the formalities for the same, a spokesperson for the global body.

"When India completes the formalities to change the name, they will inform us and we will change the name at the UN (records)," United Nations Secretary General's chief spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told NDTV.

At G20 Summit

Speaking at the G20 Summit, PM Narendra Modi said: “It is time for all of us to walk together for the global good. As G20 president, India appeals to the entire world to turn the trust deficit into confidence in each other. It has become people’s G20 in India, with over 200 events held in more than 60 cities.”

He said: "India's G20 Presidency has become a symbol of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' (together with all, development for all, trust of all, efforts of all) inside and outside of the country. This has become the people's G20 in India and over 200 meetings were held across the country."

He highlighted the need for a human-centric approach to address global challenges and overcome trust deficits caused by conflict.

He acknowledged the global issues that require collective solutions, including regional disparities, food and fuel management, terrorism, cyber security, health, energy, and water security.

India also offered to make the African Union a permanent G-20 member. PM Modi said, “I am confident all members would agree to this proposal. With support from all of you, I invite the African Union to join the G-20.”

The offer received thunderous applause by world leaders at the ongoing G20 Summit.

Also read: G20 Summit Delhi LIVE: African Union becomes permanent member of the G20

Also read: G20 summit: US finds India as a capable partner in technology space

Also read: G20 Summit 2023: Ambani, Adani, Birla, Mittal, other biz leaders will not attend dinner, govt clarifies