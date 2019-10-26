Global airports join GMR Airports to light a lamp in this Diwali campaign

This Diwali, GMR Airports, a global airport infrastructure major has gone beyond the regular, traditional wishes and launched a beautiful campaign that is a lesson in inclusivity and togetherness. The firm has reached out to airports, airlines and nearly all aviation enthusiasts around the world to wish them a happy Diwali in a unique way- by asking them to come forward and #LightALamp from wherever they might be around the globe.

Launched on the 18th of October, the campaign invites the global population to their microsite here they can light a lamp and spread the message of love. One click lights up the page and adds to the joy of those celebrating the festival this year, wherever they might be. The link can then be retweeted, shared on WhatsApp or social media so that friends and family can also be a part of this heartwarming campaign.

"Diwali is a global festival where families, friends and loved ones come together and light lamps to celebrate. It's an occasion to spread love and togetherness. This Diwali, GMR Airports is bringing loved ones and families from across the world closer to #LightALamp and celebrate togetherness. We have reached out to several leading airports, airlines and renowned personalities from India and across the world and have received encouraging participation from them," said a DIAL spokesperson.

The process of this campaign is being handled via tweets by two major consortiums of GMR Airports in India - Delhi Airport and Hyderabad Airport.

Twitter, of course, couldn't keep calm about the entire campaign and joined GMR in this initiative. Following are some of the tweets which took part in the initiative: