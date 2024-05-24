Ebco becomes official partner of Team India for Paris 2024

EBCO, India’s premier furniture fittings manufacturer, is now an official partner to the Indian Olympic team.

These athletes are “Truly Indian, Truly world-class”, and so is EBCO. This forms the basis of their latest campaign, which will be brought alive on EBCO’s digital channels. In addition, it will be targeted to EBCO’s dealers and distributors.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr PT Usha, President IOA stated, “I am very happy with this partnership with EBCO, a stalwart in India's manufacturing landscape. This collaboration embodies our shared commitment to precision, quality, and progress, as we work together to elevate the standards of our sporting infrastructure and support our athletes on their journey to greatness."

Rajesh Nair, Director – Sales and Marketing, at EBCO had this to say about the campaign, “At EBCO, we’re immensely proud to be an official partner to the Indian Olympic Team. Our players are not only nurturing the hopes and ambitions of a billion-plus Indians but also making us proud by representing the nation at the very highest levels of sport. Moreover, this is a fitting partnership, given the commonalities in traits and values we share with these athletes. We are very excited about this partnership and cannot wait for the campaign to unfold.”

Speaking about the campaign, Ramanuj Shastry, Creative Chairman at Infectious Advertising said, “It’s the perfect partnership. The Indian Olympic Team and EBCO stand for world-class standards and are truly Indian.”

“We at IOS are thrilled to facilitate this partnership between Ebco and the Indian Olympic Association. As the official marketing agency for the Indian Olympic Association, it gives us immense happiness to bring brands across diverse genres supporting India’s quest for its best-ever Summer Olympics haul this year. Ebco exemplifies innovation and world-class quality through their products, and we aim to bring all the world-class support we can get to solidify Team India’s chances at Paris this year,” said Mr. Neerav Tomar, MD, IOS Sports & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.