Featherlite launches Experience Centre in Chennai

Featherlite, the workspace furniture solutions firm, announced the opening of its experience centre to showcase the latest designs and trends in workspace design.

Spanning a 10,000 square feet, the newly unveiled Featherlite Experience Centre is housed at Featherlite’s – The Address, in Pallavaram, Chennai. The experience Centre was launched over two days from April 12 to 13 (11:30 AM to 8:00 PM). It is open to architects, interior designers, facilities management professionals and anyone who’s interested to see what the future of workspace deign has to ofFer.

A lively discussion conducted by CE Worldwide promises to deliver an invigorating opening session on the April 12, while on the April 13, Team IIA will be sharing their invaluable insights into the world of architecture & design.

Featherlite’s Experience Centre offers a comprehensive range of contemporary pods, workstations, chairs, and more. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted to embody the perfect synergy of functionality and style, catering to the diverse needs of modern work environments.

“At Featherlite, we understand the pivotal role that well-appointed office furniture plays in shaping dynamic workspaces,” said Manohar Gopal, Director, Featherlite. “Our Experience Centre serves as a testament to our dedication to innovation and design excellence, offering a plethora of furniture solutions tailored to inspire architects, interior designers, and facilities managers alike.”

“We believe that every workspace has its own unique story to tell,” said Mr. Lav Jawahar, Director, Featherlite, “With thousands of furniture solutions meticulously displayed within our Experience Centre, we aim to inspire our clients to craft spaces that not only reflect their brand identity but also respond to changes in work culture and environment, so as to foster innovation and success.”