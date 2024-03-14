Futurense and IIT Jodhpur announce India's first tech-MBA designed to empower future leaders

As George Couros aptly puts it, "Technology will never replace great teachers, but technology in the hands of great teachers is transformational." Embracing this ethos, Futurense Technologies has embarked on a journey with IIT Jodhpur School of Management and Entrepreneurship to redefine the landscape of MBA education in India.

In a world where technology is rapidly reshaping industries and economies with 91% of organisations going digital first, the need for innovative and forward-thinking leaders has never been more pressing. Recognizing this imperative, Futurense and IIT Jodhpur have announced the launch of India's first truly Tech MBA, aimed at empowering future leaders to navigate the complexities of the digital age. The collaboration between Futurense and IIT Jodhpur underscores a shared commitment to excellence and innovation in education.

Raghav Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Futurense, emphasises the significance of this partnership, stating, "In today's fast-paced world, traditional MBA programs no longer suffice. The dynamic nature of the tech industry demands a specialised approach to education, one that integrates cutting-edge technology with managerial acumen." Similarly, Vikas Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Futurense, underscores the importance of staying ahead of the curve in an increasingly digitised economy, stating, "Our collaboration with IIT Jodhpur represents a paradigm shift in the way we perceive business education. By offering a Tech MBA tailored to the needs of the modern workforce, we are equipping future leaders with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape."

Indeed, the advent of disruptive technologies has necessitated a reevaluation of traditional MBA programs. As organisations worldwide are forging a Digital DNA, there is a burgeoning demand for professionals adept in both technology and management.

This is where the Tech MBA offered by Futurense and IIT Jodhpur fills a crucial gap, providing students with a comprehensive skill set in cutting-edge domains. With IIT Jodhpur being ranked at 30 in the NIRF rankings, the collaboration ensures that students receive education from one of India's top-tier institutions with centres of excellence both in emerging technologies and management, adding prestige to their qualifications.

One of the distinguishing features of this program is its focus on practical, industry-relevant learning. With a faculty of leading experts in both technology and management, students are exposed to cutting-edge research and real-world case studies. Moreover, the program offers specialised tracks in Managing Digital Enterprises with Advanced Analytics & AI, Digital Product Design and Management, and Fintech & Cybersecurity, allowing students to tailor their education to their specific career goals. Candidates are equipped not only with an MBA but also with the esteemed IITian tag, further enhancing their credentials.

The decision to waive the CAT and GMAT requirements for candidates enrolling in this program reflects Futurense's commitment to democratising opportunities for Indian tech talent. Additionally, students benefit from a range of support services, including bridge courses and interview preparation, further enhancing their chances of success in today's competitive job market.

As Prof. Chhanda Chakraborti, Head of the School of Management and Entrepreneurship at IIT Jodhpur, aptly summarises, "The School of Management and Entrepreneurship (SME) at IIT Jodhpur offers an Executive Program in MBA-Tech, aimed at bridging the gap between traditional management education and rapidly evolving technologies like AI, IoT, and data analytics. Designed for executives, this online program provides the opportunity to upskill and re-skill in areas critical for future business success, such as cybersecurity, Fintech, and Digital Product Management, while remaining employed. Joining this program ensures a future-ready, stable, and productive career in techno-management."

In conclusion, the launch of India's First Tech MBA by Futurense and IIT Jodhpur heralds a new era of innovation and opportunity in the field of management education. By equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the digital age, this program promises to shape the future leaders who will drive technological advancements and steer organisations towards success in the years to come.