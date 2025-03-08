Turacoz Group: Dr. Namrata Singh’s Journey of Empowering Women and Revolutionizing Healthcare Communication

During her post-graduation in Pediatrics in 1998, Dr. Namrata Singh learned she was expecting a child. At the time, a mentor—herself a professionally accomplished woman—insisted that balancing a career and family was untenable. Though the remark initially led Dr. Singh to doubt her path, she resolved to defy expectations, choosing to embrace both her aspirations in medicine and her journey into motherhood.



After completing her education at a premium hospital in New Delhi, she moved to her hometown, Meerut, UP—a town where professional opportunities for women were scarce, and societal expectations were limiting. Setting up her practice while raising her children in a small town proved to be challenging.



A chance encounter with a friend’s acquaintance introduced her to medical writing, a field that opened new professional opportunities. At that time, work-from-home options were rare, and jobs were mainly concentrated in larger metropolitan cities. Through medical writing, she worked as both an employee and freelancer but found that the work environment was not women-friendly. She lacked support from managers and leaders who could acknowledge her talent and offer her the freedom to work.



This short corporate experience highlighted the gender biases and unrealistic expectations women faced, which became the turning point for Dr. Singh. In 2014, she founded Turacoz Group and became the Founder & CEO of the company, with a mission to create an inclusive and flexible environment for women to thrive professionally without having to choose between their careers and personal lives.



Vision and Empowering Women

Dr. Singh’s vision was clear: to create a workforce of dedicated women for whom the work environment itself didn’t matter. What mattered was the satisfaction of working on impactful projects and communicating with global clients. To achieve this, Turacoz offered flexible work hours and a supportive environment that allowed women, especially mothers or those returning after career breaks, to excel without facing constant challenges.



From the outset, Turacoz fostered a culture rooted in empathy and understanding. The company became a safe haven for women who balanced their careers with family life, helping them grow professionally while managing personal commitments. Over the years, many women who started their careers at Turacoz have become leaders in the organisation, some of them managing teams and driving the company's vision forward.



Dr. Singh’s commitment to empowering women extended beyond metropolitan areas. She focused on providing opportunities for women from smaller towns and tier-2 cities, where professional avenues were even more limited. By offering specialised training and mentorship, Dr. Singh helped these women build careers in medical writing and communications. Many of them have since become freelancers or started their own businesses, thriving in the medical communications field thanks to the foundation Dr. Singh provided.



Turacoz Group’s Services and Expertise

Turacoz Group is a leading global medical communication and consulting company, collaborating with top biopharma, medtech, and life sciences industries throughout their product lifecycle. Turacoz’s services include medical writing, real-world evidence, HEOR, regulatory affairs, medical communication, and education. Additionally, the company excels in creating innovative digital content, such as videos, animations, and med bytes, to help clients effectively communicate with healthcare professionals and stakeholders. With expertise across various therapeutic areas, Turacoz provides tailored solutions to meet each client’s unique challenges.



Empowering Women at Turacoz

Dr. Singh’s commitment to empowering women is evident in Turacoz’s workforce, where 80-85% of employees are women. The company has become a platform for women to rise to top-tier positions, with many now working as Managing Directors and in other senior leadership roles at Turacoz. These women are not only contributing to impactful global projects but also leading the company's success and driving its vision forward. By identifying the right talent and fostering a supportive environment, Turacoz has created a team of motivated women who are breaking the glass ceiling and leading the way in medical communications.



Through Turacoz, Dr. Singh continues to break barriers, proving that when women are given the right tools and environment, they can not only succeed but excel.

