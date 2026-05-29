Active Asset Allocator Long-Short Funds: Rotation Meets Hedging

Author: Srikanth Matrubai, founder & CEO, Srikavi Wealth/AMFI registered mutual fund distributor

For years, investors largely operated within two familiar worlds. On one side were traditional mutual funds, offering simplicity, diversification and regulatory comfort. On the other were portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) that offered greater flexibility, but with significantly higher entry barriers and more complex strategies.

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Now, a new category is beginning to occupy the space between the two. Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) are emerging as a new layer within the investment landscape, combining the regulatory framework of mutual funds with greater strategic flexibility. With a minimum investment threshold of Rs10 lakh, lower than PMS and AIF structures, SIFs allow more dynamic portfolio construction across asset classes, including hedging and advanced allocation strategies. Within this evolving space, categories such as Active Asset Allocator Long-Short Funds are drawing attention for their ability to adapt dynamically across changing market environments.

The timing is significant. Markets today rarely move in smooth, predictable cycles. Inflation expectations change rapidly. Interest-rate outlooks shift suddenly. Global events influence commodities overnight. Equity leadership rotates faster across sectors and market caps. In such an environment, static portfolios can often struggle to adapt quickly.

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This is where the philosophy behind Active Asset Allocator Long-Short strategies becomes relevant.

At its core, the strategy is built around dynamic asset allocation. Instead of remaining tied to one asset class or maintaining fixed exposure regardless of market conditions, the portfolio actively shifts across equity, debt, commodities, InvITs and derivative-based hedging strategies depending on valuations, macroeconomic conditions and evolving market opportunities.

The underlying idea is simple: no asset class outperforms all the time.

Equities tend to outperform other major asset classes during economic expansions, falling interest rates, rising corporate profits, and low inflation. There are phases when debt becomes attractive because of interest-rate cycles. Gold and commodities often gain importance during inflationary, uncertain environments or supply disruptions. Adaptive investing recognises that changing economic conditions may require changing portfolio positioning too.

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That is what makes the “Active Asset Allocator” approach different from static allocation frameworks.

The “Long-Short” component adds another layer of flexibility. Traditionally, many portfolios depend largely on rising markets for returns. Long-short strategies attempt to create more tactical positioning through derivatives and hedging strategies that may help navigate volatile, falling or range-bound markets more effectively. SIF regulations also permit a measured use of derivatives within these structures, enabling more active positioning than traditional mutual fund frameworks.

Importantly, the objective is not to eliminate risk or predict every market move. Markets will always remain uncertain. Instead, the approach attempts to create portfolios that can respond more dynamically across changing market regimes.

This becomes particularly important from a behavioural perspective. One of the biggest challenges investors face is not volatility itself, but emotional decision-making during volatility. Sharp corrections often trigger panic-selling, interrupted SIPs and short-term reactions that damage long-term wealth creation. Buying at market peaks out of FOMO or overconfidence is the mirror image of panic-selling at lows — both are emotional decisions that destroy long-term compounding.

The emergence of SIF category reflects how investing is evolving. Investors today are increasingly looking beyond traditional portfolios and seeking strategies that combine growth opportunities, diversification, tactical flexibility and risk management within a single framework.

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In many ways, Active Asset Allocator Long-Short Funds reflect this shift towards a more adaptive style of investing designed for markets that no longer remain static for very long.