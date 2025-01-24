Becquer to expand its solar manufacturing footprint and develop new use cases for data centres, factories and houses

Becquer, that is breaking ground for its new factories in the EU and the USA with its Heterojunction (HJT) technology and solar tiles, has already deployed in the field to power different kinds of factories with a core cell efficiency of 26.3% and module efficiency varying with the module packing designs, has been developing the infrastructure both at the upstream and downstream to enable the lowest cost of solar hardware globally, it has recently commissioned India’s first and largest solar industrial façade to power a major home textile brand , thereby enhancing the contribution of solar electricity apart from the existing solar panels on the roof and validating a new way to integrate solar technology into the building materials that also reduces the overall temperature inside the building, and reduces the air conditioning bills naturally. The solar façade has capitalized on the existing pillar strengths of the factory shed and ensured no visible cabling of the solar modules to maintain the aesthetics. All the major industrial brands that have factories in India to manufacture automobiles, steel, cement , engineering products and food and FMCG goods, are employing its solar hardware for captive power needs and meeting their sustainability initiatives. As put by the brand’s founder Mr. Sambhav, the transition to renewables alongside a massive uptake in power consumption due to rise in use of electronics at a consumer level, and electrification of transport and industrial processes through use of green hydrogen, electric furnaces for metal melting and robotization of assembly work, will require a sequential adoption of green technologies, starting with basic solar power, followed by battery integration and then changing machines that are no longer rely on fossil fuels as a consumable.

Becquer’s manufacturing processes are now capable of integrating cells with any building material thereby expanding the use case of the solar panels across various types of buildings, factories and superstructures. For power hungry data centres, it has developed a cladding technique that utilizes every square inch available for clean and green power generation that not only reduces the building material costs for the developers but also the operating temperature inside the data center, and of course the landed cost of electricity, that is the most important metric for the economic viability of a data center. For residences, Becquer has demonstrated “zero-grid-bill” possibilities for various residents in Maharashtra, whereby the consumer only paid a basic connection charge to the grid and used the solar roof for its daily power needs.

Figure 2: SolarFacade

Figure 3: a 3 metre long glass to glass laminator under commissioning at one of factories that will laminate the solar cells to