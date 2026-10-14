The first shortlist is usually constrained by rank, category and the counselling routes open to the candidate. The NEET PG college predictor (https://www.campuscontinents.in/) can help frame an initial shortlist by rank and preferences. Candidates should then check current counselling information and investigate the departments themselves.

A postgraduate comparison must go beyond a branch name and an institution’s reputation. A college comparison page (https://www.campuscontinents.in/compare-mbbs-colleges) can help candidates organise questions about institutions and costs, but they must

confirm that each detail applies to the PG programme under consideration. An MD, MS or DNB applicant also needs to know what clinical work residents actually do, how responsibility grows and who supervises it.

A large patient load may offer broad exposure. It may also leave little time for discussion unless a department deliberately teaches during service. A famous institution may have considerable resources, yet a candidate still needs to ask whether those resources reach residents in the chosen specialty. Reputation is a useful lead, not a substitute for examining the programme.

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Financial comparison needs similar care. Fees and stipends can differ, and living costs vary by city. Candidates should check current official information and calculate the practical effect on their household over the full training period. The apparent cheapest or most prestigious option is not automatically the most suitable one.

Institutions could make the decision easier by explaining resident duties, teaching schedules, supervision and the progression of clinical or procedural responsibility. Current residents and recent graduates can add the everyday detail that a brochure cannot supply. Hearing more than one account helps separate an isolated experience from a pattern.

The strongest shortlist connects affordability with the education the candidate will actually receive. A NEET PG rank helps define the field of choice. It cannot, on its own, tell a doctor which training experience is worth the years invested.