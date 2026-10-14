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MV Electrosystems shares surge 15% as Kotak MF exposure tops 5%

MV Electrosystems shares surge 15% as Kotak MF exposure tops 5%

MVELECTRO949.55(13.86%)

MV Electrosystems manufactures electrical and power electronics equipment for railway rolling stock, with a focus on the design, development, assembly and in-house manufacturing of advanced systems.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 11:30 AM IST
MV Electrosystems shares surge 15% as Kotak MF exposure tops 5%Kotak MF, through its schemes, now holds 13,74,317 shares, or a 5.0373 per cent stake, in MV Electrosystems.

Shares of MV Electrosystems Ltd soared 15 per cent in Wednesday’s trade after the company informed stock exchanges that Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund had increased its stake in the company to more than 5 per cent of its issued equity share capital through its schemes. The recent debutant said Kotak MF had purchased additional shares from the open market.

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Kotak MF, through its schemes, now holds 13,74,317 shares, or a 5.0373 per cent stake, in MV Electrosystems. This follows its purchase of an additional 1,00,000 shares, or a 0.3665 per cent stake, from the open market on October 9. It earlier held 12,74,317 shares, or a 4.6708 per cent stake, in the company, data showed.

The stock rose 14.67 per cent to hit a high of Rs 956 apiece on BSE.

MV Electrosystems manufactures electrical and power electronics equipment for railway rolling stock, with a focus on the design, development, assembly and in-house manufacturing of advanced systems. Its core capabilities include indigenous engineering and complex railway power electronics solutions tailored to Indian Railways’ evolving requirements.

In September 2025, the company received approval from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), Indian Railways, for its in-house designed and developed IGBT-based three-phase drive propulsion equipment. The system includes a traction converter-inverter system, auxiliary converter, vehicle control units or train control management system, and driver display units, all developed internally to meet international safety and performance standards.

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Commercialisation began in March 2026, when the company commenced supplies of three-phase propulsion equipment to Indian Railways. Separately, its R&D Centre was recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), under the Ministry of Science and Technology, on June 12, 2026, reinforcing its research and development capabilities, HDFC Securities said in its IPO note.

As of June 30, the company’s order book stood at Rs 921.64 crore. Its revenue and profit have been inconsistent over the past three reporting periods, HDFC Securities noted.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 11:24 AM IST
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