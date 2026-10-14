Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
IDBI Bank shares rise 13%, analysts share resistance, support levels

IDBI Bank shares rise 13%, analysts share resistance, support levels

IDBI Bank shares increased to Rs 93.62 against the previous close of Rs 82.92. The stock was the best performer among its peers. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 12:08 PM IST
IDBI Bank shares rise 13%, analysts share resistance, support levels IDBI Bank shares are up 6% in the past five days and rose 8% in the past 30 days. 

Shares of IDBI Bank Ltd rose 13% on Wednesday amid marginal gains in the broader market. The rally in the stock comes ahead of Q2 earnings to be announced on October 17. IDBI Bank shares rose to Rs 93.62 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 82.92. The stock was the best performer among its peers.

Advertisement

IDBI Bank also said its board would consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026 on October 17 subject to a Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors.

The shares are up 6% in the past five days and rose 8% in the past 30 days.

Analysts on today's rally

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "The stock is showing a strong bullish breakout from prolonged consolidation, supported by a sharp rise in volume. Price has moved above all major EMAs, while RSI has crossed 60, indicating improving momentum and fresh buying interest. Sustaining above Rs 88–90 may support further upside, with Rs 84–85 acting as support level."

Advertisement

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 84, while resistance stands at Rs 94. A decisive breakout above Rs 94 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 98. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 84-98 range."

 Q2 business update 

The lender recorded an 18% year-on-year increase in its total business to Rs 6.27 lakh crore in the second quarter of FY27, according to its latest business update.

Total deposits grew 17% from a year earlier to Rs 3.56 lakh crore, while net advances increased 18% to Rs 2.72 lakh crore, reflecting steady growth in the bank’s lending and deposit portfolios.

The latest update follows the bank’s June-quarter results announced on July 18, when it reported pressure on margins, although asset quality remained broadly stable.

Advertisement

The lender’s net interest income (NII), which represents its core income from lending activities, rose 10% year-on-year to Rs 3,486 crore in the June quarter. However, NII declined 9% sequentially, indicating pressure on core earnings compared with the preceding quarter.

Net profit increased 5% year-on-year to Rs 2,115 crore during the quarter. Profitability was supported by a provision write-back of Rs 636.89 crore, compared with provisions of Rs 285 crore in the previous quarter.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 10:09 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more