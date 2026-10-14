The shares are up 6% in the past five days and rose 8% in the past 30 days.

Analysts on today's rally

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "The stock is showing a strong bullish breakout from prolonged consolidation, supported by a sharp rise in volume. Price has moved above all major EMAs, while RSI has crossed 60, indicating improving momentum and fresh buying interest. Sustaining above Rs 88–90 may support further upside, with Rs 84–85 acting as support level."

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Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 84, while resistance stands at Rs 94. A decisive breakout above Rs 94 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 98. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 84-98 range."

Q2 business update

The lender recorded an 18% year-on-year increase in its total business to Rs 6.27 lakh crore in the second quarter of FY27, according to its latest business update.

Total deposits grew 17% from a year earlier to Rs 3.56 lakh crore, while net advances increased 18% to Rs 2.72 lakh crore, reflecting steady growth in the bank’s lending and deposit portfolios.

The latest update follows the bank’s June-quarter results announced on July 18, when it reported pressure on margins, although asset quality remained broadly stable.

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The lender’s net interest income (NII), which represents its core income from lending activities, rose 10% year-on-year to Rs 3,486 crore in the June quarter. However, NII declined 9% sequentially, indicating pressure on core earnings compared with the preceding quarter.

Net profit increased 5% year-on-year to Rs 2,115 crore during the quarter. Profitability was supported by a provision write-back of Rs 636.89 crore, compared with provisions of Rs 285 crore in the previous quarter.