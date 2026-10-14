BEL shares: Macquarie maintains 'Outperform', sees 44% upside; check target price, Q2 preview

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) were last seen trading 0.53 per cent higher at Rs 381.90 in Wednesday's trade. Macquarie maintained its 'Outperform' rating on the defence PSU stock, with a 12-month target price of Rs 550, implying a potential upside of 44.01 per cent from the mentioned market price.
In its flash note, Macquarie said BEL has secured new orders worth Rs 530 crore since its last disclosure on September 17. The orders include communication equipment, avionics, cybersecurity solutions, drones, jammers, software solutions, upgrades, spares and services.