‘Not served with any suit…’: Bank of Baroda clarifies after NMC Health’s founder BR Shetty files $15 billion lawsuit

MUST READ | BT Explainer: Why is Bank of Baroda facing a lawsuit from founder of NMC Health, BR Shetty?

WHAT’S THE LAWSUIT ABOUT?

BR Shetty, founder of NMC Healthcare and UAE Exchange, has alleged that certain officials of the public sector lender, BoB, colluded with former executives of the group to siphon off funds and facilitated transactions used to divert money from the companies. The complaint also reportedly alleges that the bank failed to act on multiple money-laundering alerts and that personal guarantees bearing forged signatures were used.

Advertisement

NMC Healthcare, once among the largest private healthcare providers in the UAE, collapsed in 2020 after a forensic audit uncovered billions of dollars in previously undisclosed debt.

Bank of Baroda was among the major lenders to NMC’s UAE operations. The collapse triggered insolvency proceedings across jurisdictions, including before the Abu Dhabi Global Market Court and the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.

DON'T MISS | Bank of Baroda shares fall 3% amid clarification on $15 billion lawsuit

In July, Bank of Baroda paid $600 million, or around ₹5,700 crore, to settle disputes with the joint administrators of NMC Health PLC, NMC Healthcare Ltd and NMC Holding. The bank said the out-of-court settlement was intended to conclude the disputes and avoid prolonged litigation, uncertainty and associated costs.

Advertisement

The lender maintained that all claims were resolved without any admission of liability or wrongdoing and that its liability in the proceedings was limited to the settlement amount. The settlement led to the discontinuation of proceedings in the Abu Dhabi Global Market Court.

Earlier claims against the bank in Abu Dhabi had alleged fraudulent conduct and failure to exercise proper care. Insolvency claims involving alleged fraudulent trading were also brought against Shetty, former NMC executive Prashant Manghat and Bank of Baroda.

MUST READ | BT Explainer: Why Bank of Baroda paid $600 mn to end a years-long NMC Health dispute