Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
‘Not served with any suit…’: Bank of Baroda clarifies after NMC Health’s founder BR Shetty files $15 billion lawsuit

‘Not served with any suit…’: Bank of Baroda clarifies after NMC Health’s founder BR Shetty files $15 billion lawsuit

BANKBARODA232.75(2.38%)

BR Shetty, founder of NMC Healthcare and UAE Exchange, has alleged that certain officials of the public sector lender, BoB, colluded with former executives of the group to siphon off funds and facilitated transactions used to divert money from the companies.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 9:50 AM IST
‘Not served with any suit…’: Bank of Baroda clarifies after NMC Health’s founder BR Shetty files $15 billion lawsuitBank of Baroda says it will take all steps necessary to protect its interests

Bank of Baroda said it has not been served with any lawsuit and if and when it does, it will defend the suit firmly. This comes after BR Shetty, founder of NMC Healthcare and UAE exchange filed a  $15 billion suit against the lender accusing it of colluding with its former executives to siphon off funds.

Advertisement

“We wish to inform that Bank of Baroda has seen media reports of a suit said to have been filed by Dr Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty in the Bombay High Court on 13th October, 2026. The Bank has not been served with such a suit and cannot comment on the contents of pleadings which are untested in court.  If and when the Bank is served, the Bank will defend the suit firmly and take all steps necessary to protect its interests,” it said.

MUST READ | BT Explainer: Why is Bank of Baroda facing a lawsuit from founder of NMC Health, BR Shetty? 

WHAT’S THE LAWSUIT ABOUT?

BR Shetty, founder of NMC Healthcare and UAE Exchange, has alleged that certain officials of the public sector lender, BoB, colluded with former executives of the group to siphon off funds and facilitated transactions used to divert money from the companies. The complaint also reportedly alleges that the bank failed to act on multiple money-laundering alerts and that personal guarantees bearing forged signatures were used.

Advertisement

NMC Healthcare, once among the largest private healthcare providers in the UAE, collapsed in 2020 after a forensic audit uncovered billions of dollars in previously undisclosed debt.

Bank of Baroda was among the major lenders to NMC’s UAE operations. The collapse triggered insolvency proceedings across jurisdictions, including before the Abu Dhabi Global Market Court and the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.

DON'T MISS | Bank of Baroda shares fall 3% amid clarification on $15 billion lawsuit  

In July, Bank of Baroda paid $600 million, or around ₹5,700 crore, to settle disputes with the joint administrators of NMC Health PLC, NMC Healthcare Ltd and NMC Holding. The bank said the out-of-court settlement was intended to conclude the disputes and avoid prolonged litigation, uncertainty and associated costs.

Advertisement

The lender maintained that all claims were resolved without any admission of liability or wrongdoing and that its liability in the proceedings was limited to the settlement amount. The settlement led to the discontinuation of proceedings in the Abu Dhabi Global Market Court.

Earlier claims against the bank in Abu Dhabi had alleged fraudulent conduct and failure to exercise proper care. Insolvency claims involving alleged fraudulent trading were also brought against Shetty, former NMC executive Prashant Manghat and Bank of Baroda.

MUST READ | BT Explainer: Why Bank of Baroda paid $600 mn to end a years-long NMC Health dispute 

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 9:49 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more