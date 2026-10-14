SS Retail shares zoom nearly 20% on strong maiden earnings after listing

"Same-Store Sales growth (SSG) stood at 34 per cent in Q1 FY27, reflecting strong underlying demand momentum and healthy organic growth across the existing store network. Accelerating Retail Network Expansion: Added 33 stores in Q1 FY27, taking the total retail footprint to 536 stores across 5 states, with a cumulative retail area of 2.8 lakh sq. ft," SS Retail said in its release.

Siddharth Shah, Founder, Chairman & MD at SS Retail, said: "Our first results announcement since listing marks an exciting new chapter for SS Retail, with record-high revenue, EBITDA and PAT, growing 59 per cent, 51 per cent and 61 per cent YoY, respectively. Building on this strong performance, we are targeting 750 stores by FY28 and 2x revenue growth over the FY26 base, backed by India's significant organised mobile retail opportunity."

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Shah added, "As we scale, improved store productivity and operating leverage are expected to drive incremental EBITDA margin expansion, translating into stronger PAT margins and profitable growth."

Analyst views

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "Long-term investors may still find the underlying business relevant, with growth in organised retail, changing consumer preferences and expansion of the company's retail presence potentially supporting growth over the coming years."

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said, "Those who have invested for listing-day gains can consider booking some profits in the market debutant. That said, those with a long-term view can stay invested."