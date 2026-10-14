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SS Retail shares zoom nearly 20% on strong maiden earnings after listing

SS Retail shares zoom nearly 20% on strong maiden earnings after listing

SSRETAIL802.45(15.97%)

"Same-Store Sales growth (SSG) stood at 34 per cent in Q1 FY27, reflecting strong underlying demand momentum and healthy organic growth across the existing store network. Accelerating Retail Network Expansion: Added 33 stores in Q1 FY27, taking the total retail footprint to 536 stores across 5 states, with a cumulative retail area of 2.8 lakh sq. ft," SS Retail said in its release.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 10:26 AM IST
SS Retail shares zoom nearly 20% on strong maiden earnings after listingSiddharth Shah, Founder, Chairman & MD at SS Retail, said: "Our first results announcement since listing marks an exciting new chapter for SS Retail, with record-high revenue, EBITDA and PAT."

Shares of SS Retail surged 19.52 per cent in Wednesday's trade to hit a high of Rs 828.30 on BSE. The stock was last seen trading 15.09 per cent higher at Rs 797.55. At this level, it has rallied 88.10 per cent over its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 424. The counter made its stock market debut on September 23.

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Today's jump came after the mobile retailer reported strong year-on-year (YoY) growth in its maiden earnings announcement since listing. SS Retail reported revenue of Rs 789.7 crore for the June quarter (Q1 FY27), up 59 per cent YoY. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 61 per cent to Rs 23.8 crore.

"Same-Store Sales growth (SSG) stood at 34 per cent in Q1 FY27, reflecting strong underlying demand momentum and healthy organic growth across the existing store network. Accelerating Retail Network Expansion: Added 33 stores in Q1 FY27, taking the total retail footprint to 536 stores across 5 states, with a cumulative retail area of 2.8 lakh sq. ft," SS Retail said in its release.

Siddharth Shah, Founder, Chairman & MD at SS Retail, said: "Our first results announcement since listing marks an exciting new chapter for SS Retail, with record-high revenue, EBITDA and PAT, growing 59 per cent, 51 per cent and 61 per cent YoY, respectively. Building on this strong performance, we are targeting 750 stores by FY28 and 2x revenue growth over the FY26 base, backed by India's significant organised mobile retail opportunity."

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Shah added, "As we scale, improved store productivity and operating leverage are expected to drive incremental EBITDA margin expansion, translating into stronger PAT margins and profitable growth."

Analyst views

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "Long-term investors may still find the underlying business relevant, with growth in organised retail, changing consumer preferences and expansion of the company's retail presence potentially supporting growth over the coming years."

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said, "Those who have invested for listing-day gains can consider booking some profits in the market debutant. That said, those with a long-term view can stay invested."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 10:26 AM IST
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