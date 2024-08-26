Credit card benefits you might not be using

Credit Cards are a very popular and frequently used payment tool. However, apart from this, the benefits of credit cards are quite numerous. While the main benefits of opting for a Credit Card are its flexibility, convenience, and security in transactions, there are several other benefits that many people do not know about.

In this article, you will uncover the hidden benefits of credit card, helping you maximize the advantages of this plastic money.

The Best Credit Card Benefits You Might Be Missing Out On

Discounts on Utility Bill Payments and Recharges

Most credit cards offer cashback on the payment of bills for utilities like gas, electricity, water,

DTH recharge; and mobile recharge

While the amount of cashback varies from bank to bank and the type of credit card you own, it is likely that you will earn some portion of your payment back in the form of a refund or points.

Airport Lounge Access

Some of the credit cards come with complimentary lounge access at selected airports. This access is particularly beneficial for those who travel frequently and wish to enjoy amenities and comfort during their waiting period.

Instant Discounts on Food Delivery Apps

Credit cards also make you eligible for discounts when ordering food online. You can get a substantial discount on your order by using your credit card to make the payment.

However, it is important to note that the maximum amount and number of discounts you can get depends on your bank.

Fuel Surcharge Waiver

The fuel surcharge is an extra fee included in the charges you pay to fill your vehicle’s tank. It applies to almost every type of fuel transaction, so you will be required to pay it unless you have a credit card with you.

By choosing the Credit Card Apply online option and making payment through it, you can get this additional charge waived or reduced. Hence, your credit card will help you save a considerable amount of money.

Reward Points

Every time you purchase something with your credit card or make a transaction, you earn reward points on it. Once you collect a certain amount of such points in your account, you become eligible to redeem these credit card points in exchange for shopping vouchers, cashback air miles, and travel services.

Role in Improving Credit Score

Your credit score shows your credit behavior. The higher your credit score is, the better your chances of getting loans at a low interest rate.

You can use your credit card to improve and maintain your credit score. All you need to do is make payments through your card and repay the bills before the due date.

Wrapping it Up

Along with providing safety and ease in transactions (be it domestic or overseas), the facility of flexible payments, and the recording of your expenditures, credit cards offer so much more.

Considering the additional benefits like lounge access, fuel surcharge waiver, and the chance to improve credit score, it can be concluded that credit cards are not just a means of payment but they are also a valuable financial tool.