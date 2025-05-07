Business Today
News
impact feature
Google Cloud India Summit 2025: Empowering India’s Tech Ecosystem with Generative AI

Google Cloud India Summit 2025: Empowering India's Tech Ecosystem with Generative AI

The spotlight of this year’s summit is Gemini 2.5, Google Cloud’s latest and most advanced Generative AI model to date.

IMPACT FEATURE
  • Updated May 7, 2025 10:48 AM IST
Google Cloud India Summit 2025: Empowering India’s Tech Ecosystem with Generative AIGoogle Cloud India Summit 2025

Google Cloud is hosting the India Cloud Summit 2025 — on May 8. This summit will be livestreamed on YouTube and is open to all developers, technologists, students, and digital innovators across India, making it inclusive and accessible to everyone who wants to engage with the future of cloud and Generative AI.

The spotlight of this year’s summit is Gemini 2.5, Google Cloud’s latest and most advanced Generative AI model to date. The keynote, titled “Building the Intelligent Future: How Gemini 2.5 and the New Cloud Empower Developers to Transform Work,” will offer valuable insights into how developers can harness the latest advancements in AI to deliver faster, smarter, and more scalable solutions.

With AI becoming the bedrock of innovation across industries, the India Summit is an opportunity for developers seeking to stay ahead of the curve. The event will include live demos and deep dives into platform engineering, cloud observability, and real-world applications of Generative AI. 

One of the most exciting segments is the live demonstration of Google’s latest tools, fresh from global product launches. 

The livestream is also geared toward showcasing how enterprises and startups are already using Google Cloud to create impact. 

Regardless of geographic location or level of experience, developers from across India will be able to watch and gain knowledge by joining live.  

Registration for the Google Cloud India Summit 2025 livestream is now open: https://bit.ly/IndiaCloudSummit

Published on: May 7, 2025 10:48 AM IST
