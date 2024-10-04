Is There Insurance for the Beauty and Aesthetics of Your Home?

Your home is likely the most significant investment you will ever make. For many, it represents not just a financial commitment but a place of comfort, security, and self-expression. Flooring, in particular, becomes a key focus, with most homeowners dedicating a large portion of their interior budget to it.

Why? Because flooring sets the tone for the entire aesthetic of your home. But here’s the question few ask: how do you ensure the longevity and beauty of that flooring, especially when choosing something crafted by nature—marble?

The Challenge of Choosing the Right Marble

Selecting the right marble can feel overwhelming. There are countless varieties available globally, each with its own distinct patterns and qualities. Unfortunately, unlike diamonds with their 4 Cs (cut, clarity, color, and carat), marble doesn’t have a universal set of standards. This lack of guidelines can leave homeowners at risk of making costly mistakes. But what if there was a way to "insure" your marble, guaranteeing you receive only the best?

20 MM + Pre-Polish: The Only Marble Insurance

The good news? There’s a way to protect your investment: choose 20 MM pre-polished marble. Most homeowners make the mistake of selecting slabs without fully understanding the importance of pre-polishing. You might see two polished slabs at the showroom, but what about the others? Often, the remaining slabs are covered in epoxy resin. Once installed and polished on-site, cracks, patches, and spots can emerge, ruining the flawless look you initially fell in love with.

By opting for pre-polished marble, you ensure that the stone’s true colors and patterns are revealed upfront, avoiding unpleasant surprises. This acts as "insurance" for both the beauty and durability of your marble.

Why 20 MM Thickness Matters

Another critical factor is the thickness of the slab. 20 MM is the global standard—193 out of 195 countries sell marble in this thickness. It guarantees your marble will not only look stunning but last for decades without losing its lustre. The added thickness enhances the stone’s resilience, making it less prone to cracking or chipping, especially in high-traffic areas. It also provides extra protection against temperature changes, preventing expansion and contraction that can damage thinner slabs.

So, when selecting marble, remember: 20 MM pre-polished slabs are the key to ensuring your home’s beauty stands the test of time.