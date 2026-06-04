BT Opening Bell | Sensex plunges 538 pts, Nifty below 23,250; Infosys, HCL Tech lead index losers

Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Thursday, extending their losses from the previous session and mirroring weakness across global markets as the escalating conflict in West Asia kept crude oil prices elevated.

At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex crashed 295.61 points, or 0.40%, to 74,050.56, after falling as much as 538 points in early trade, while the NSE Nifty declined 76.30 points, or 0.33%, to 23,329.30, briefly touching a low of 23,247.30.

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Among Sensex constituents, Infosys slumped 1.78% to Rs 1200.50. HCL Technologies declined 1.31%, while Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), HDFC Bank, and Bajaj Finserv slipped 0.95%, 0.71% and 0.64%, respectively.

The continued uncertainty in West Asia, as well as the sustained FPI selling, are strong headwinds for the market, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

“In the absence of any resolution of the West Asia crisis, there is no scope for a healthy rally in the market. The bullish undertone of the booming markets in US, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan suggests more FPI selling in India,” Vijayakumar added.

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Global stock markets

Broader Asian markets traded lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged 1.90% to 67,101.83, while South Korea’s Kospi slumped 1.23% to 8,693.10. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 1.35% to 25,287.30.

Wall Street ended lower overnight, with all three major indices closing in the red. The S&P 500 declined 0.74% to settle at 7,553.68, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 1.21% to close at 50,687.07. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 0.89% to end at 26,853.98.

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Previous session

In the previous session on Wednesday, the Sensex declined 303.67 points, or 0.41%, to settle at 74,346.17, while the Nifty slipped 77.95 points, or 0.33%, to close at 23,405.60.

“The index is now approaching a crucial support zone of 23,000–23,200, which will be important to watch. A sustained move below this range could trigger further selling pressure and extend the ongoing weakness,” said Gaurav Udani, Founder - Thincredblu Securities Pvt Ltd.

“On the upside, 23,500–23,600 will act as the immediate resistance zone, and any recovery towards these levels may face selling pressure,” Udani added.