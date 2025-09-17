Kissht: Redefining Digital Lending in India

Founded in 2015 by Ranvir Singh (Founder & CEO) and Krishnan Vishwanath (Co-Founder), Kissht has rapidly grown into one of India’s leading digital lending platforms. With an AUM exceeding ₹40,000 crore, more than *53 million app downloads, and a customer base of over 9 million Kissht has become a cornerstone of India’s fintech ecosystem.

Kissht provides a wide suite of credit solutions including personal loans, business loans, and loans against property (LAP). Its LAP business has emerged as a key growth driver, enabling customers and small businesses to unlock the value of their assets for larger financial needs. With fast approvals, transparent terms, and affordable EMIs, Kissht is one of the few fintechs scaling both unsecured and secured lending at national scale.

By leveraging AI models, alternative credit scoring, and behavior-based analytics, Kissht has built a lending engine that brings millions of new-to-credit customers into the formal financial system. Its strong presence in Tier II and Tier III cities has positioned it as a driver of financial inclusion, offering speed, simplicity, and accessibility that traditional banks struggle to match.

Kissht has established a reputation for clear communication of terms, upfront disclosure of costs, and ethical collection practices, strengthening customer trust and industry credibility. The platform is supported by global investors including Endiya Partners, Brunei Investment Authority, and the Singapore Government, underlining international confidence in its model.

Kissht is among the first digital lenders in India to file a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI, seeking to raise up to ₹1,000 crore. The IPO will be managed by leading investment banks such as ICICI Securities, UBS Securities India, Motilal Oswal, JM Financial, HSBC Securities, Nuvama Wealth, SBI Capital, and Centrum Capital. This move underscores Kissht’s ambition to consolidate its leadership and capture a larger share of India’s rapidly expanding digital credit market, expected to cross ₹28 trillion by 2025

With scale, innovation, and compliance at its core, Kissht has positioned itself as a leader in India’s digital lending space. Its growing Loans Against Property portfolio, alongside its proven unsecured lending business, reflects its ability to serve both everyday needs and larger-ticket financing. As India’s fintech sector enters its next phase, Kissht stands out as a trusted, tech-driven, and customer-centric market leader.