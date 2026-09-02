Life Cycle Investing: How Your Portfolio Can Evolve Over Time

This is the philosophy behind life cycle investing.

Decoding life cycle investing

At its core, life cycle investing recognizes that an investor's needs have a time horizon. A portfolio built for a long investment horizon may have greater exposure to equities that offer growth potential. As the investment horizon shortens, the portfolio can gradually move towards assets that provide greater stability such as debt.

In a mutual fund, this approach can be implemented within a professionally managed portfolio rather than leaving every decision to the individual investor. That distinction matters. Building a diversified portfolio independently can involve selecting securities, tracking companies, watching economic developments and deciding when the mix of assets needs to change.

A life cycle approach brings these moving parts together.

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Assessing life cycle mutual funds - are they right for you?

The mutual fund structure allows money from investors to be pooled and invested across a portfolio. Within a life cycle strategy, the portfolio can include multiple asset classes rather than relying entirely on one. These are equity, debt, gold and silver and InvITs among the asset classes that can form part of such a diversified approach.

There is another important element: security selection. Investors do not necessarily have to identify individual companies or debt investments themselves. An active management approach considers business fundamentals as well as broader macroeconomic developments when selecting investments.

Unlocking optimal flexibility

The defining feature of a life cycle fund is the glide path. Asset allocation is a key part of this approach, with the portfolio's mix of asset classes changing over time in line with the investor's remaining investment horizon. Asset allocation is not expected to remain static. A life cycle fund has a predetermined maturity and adjusts its equity and debt allocation as that date approaches. This can make life cycle investing particularly relevant for investors who want to invest with a defined time horizon but do not want to manage every portfolio change themselves.

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It also addresses a less obvious challenge: investor behaviour. Market falls can lead to fear, while rising markets can create a sense that prices will keep climbing. Herd mentality and recency bias can influence decisions at precisely the wrong time. A predefined investment approach can provide a framework for staying focused on the broader objective instead of reacting to every market movement.

The strategy can also have flexibility within asset classes. For instance, equity exposure can be spread across large-, mid- and small-cap companies depending on economic conditions and relative attractiveness. This gives the portfolio room to respond to changing market opportunities rather than being tied to one segment of the market.

Ultimately, life cycle investing is less about finding one perfect asset class and more about building an investment strategy that can evolve. For mutual fund investors, it combines professional management, diversification and changing asset allocation within one investment framework.

That can be useful for anyone who understands that a long-term investment journey is likely to have several different phases, not just one.