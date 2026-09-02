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JioHotstar goes global: Reliance-backed streaming platform expands to the UK, Canada and Singapore

JioHotstar goes global: Reliance-backed streaming platform expands to the UK, Canada and Singapore

JioHotstar’s latest move takes its extensive Indian entertainment catalogue beyond the domestic market, targeting overseas audiences with multilingual programming, new originals, movie premieres and a broader streaming experience.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 10:18 AM IST
JioHotstar goes global: Reliance-backed streaming platform expands to the UK, Canada and SingaporeJioHotstar expands overseas with Indian entertainment for viewers in three new markets.

JioHotstar expanded beyond India, launching its streaming service in the UK, Canada and Singapore. The Reliance-backed platform will offer more than 160,000 hours of content across more than 12 languages, covering multiple genres and formats. The expansion takes JioHotstar’s Indian entertainment catalogue to international audiences, particularly the South Asian diaspora, while also targeting viewers interested in Indian languages, stories and culture.

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The platform brings television, films, regional programming, non-fiction, children’s content and anime under one service. It also offers personalised recommendations, interactive features and flexible subscription options as part of its international offering.

JioHotstar expands to three markets

The launch gives JioHotstar a presence in three overseas markets as it takes its streaming service beyond India. For viewers in the UK, Canada and Singapore, the platform brings its entertainment catalogue together across languages and genres.

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The service will include Indian television and films along with regional programming, non-fiction, children’s shows and anime. Its offering targets the South Asian diaspora while also catering to a wider international audience interested in Indian content.

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More content across languages

JioHotstar said it plans to add more than 30,000 hours of fresh content every year. The international launch slate includes new originals, blockbuster movie premieres and popular television franchises.

With more than 160,000 hours of content already available, the platform is bringing a broad mix of Indian entertainment to viewers across its three new markets.

JioHotstar’s international push

The expansion marks JioHotstar’s move into international markets, giving audiences in the UK, Canada and Singapore access to its Indian entertainment catalogue through a single streaming service.

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Published on: Sep 2, 2026 10:18 AM IST
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