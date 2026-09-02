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Before India’s Got Latent 2, Chello Meme was already a viral sensation: The story behind the Arunachal influencer

Before India’s Got Latent 2, Chello Meme was already a viral sensation: The story behind the Arunachal influencer

Her India's Got Latent 2 appearance has proven a turning point online too. From around 77,000 Instagram followers before the show, Chello now commands roughly 106,000.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 10:35 AM IST
Before India’s Got Latent 2, Chello Meme was already a viral sensation: The story behind the Arunachal influencerInfluencer Chello Meme's moments with Samay Raina on India's Got Latent 2.

When Chello Meme stepped onto the stage of India's Got Latent 2, she wasn't just another contestant chasing a viral moment, sharing a story shaped by an act of courage from her past.

The Arunachal Pradesh influencer walked away with ₹ 1 lakh after winning over host Samay Raina on Saturday (August 29), impressing the comedian with her sharp humour and a bold roast aimed straight at him.

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But for many of her followers, Chello's fame goes back much further — to a 2021 incident at a bus terminal in Guwahati that first made her a viral sensation.

ALSO READ: 'Kashmir is not a punchline': J&K Peace Forum hits out at Samay Raina and Sharon Verma 

The Moment That Started It All

Chello, a Political Science student, was just 19 in 2021 when a video of her confronting a man at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Guwahati swept through social media. She alleged that Shafikul Rehman had repeatedly touched her inappropriately as she travelled through Assam en route to New Delhi to represent Arunachal Pradesh at the National Youth Parliament.

As the man attempted to leave, Chello stopped him and called out the behaviour on the spot. In the footage, he eventually apologised with folded hands — and the internet took notice, applauding the teenager for refusing to stay silent.

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ALSO READ: 'They are very bright youngsters': SC quashes FIRs against Samay Raina, 4 others over disability remarks

A Seat in the National Youth Parliament

Chello had earned her place at the national event by winning Arunachal Pradesh's State Youth Parliament, and once there, she turned heads again. She spoke on the vision of a 'self-reliant India', or Aatmanirbhar Bharat — a speech that reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

The PM shared her video on X and wished her well, praising the passion of young Indians working to fulfil that dream.

Following on the Rise

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Her India's Got Latent 2 appearance also boosted her flollowings on Instagram. From around 77,000 Instagram followers before the show, Chello now commands roughly 106,000.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 10:35 AM IST
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