Before India’s Got Latent 2, Chello Meme was already a viral sensation: The story behind the Arunachal influencer

Influencer Chello Meme's moments with Samay Raina on India's Got Latent 2.
When Chello Meme stepped onto the stage of India's Got Latent 2, she wasn't just another contestant chasing a viral moment, sharing a story shaped by an act of courage from her past.
The Arunachal Pradesh influencer walked away with ₹ 1 lakh after winning over host Samay Raina on Saturday (August 29), impressing the comedian with her sharp humour and a bold roast aimed straight at him.
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But for many of her followers, Chello's fame goes back much further — to a 2021 incident at a bus terminal in Guwahati that first made her a viral sensation.
Chello, a Political Science student, was just 19 in 2021 when a video of her confronting a man at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Guwahati swept through social media. She alleged that Shafikul Rehman had repeatedly touched her inappropriately as she travelled through Assam en route to New Delhi to represent Arunachal Pradesh at the National Youth Parliament.
As the man attempted to leave, Chello stopped him and called out the behaviour on the spot. In the footage, he eventually apologised with folded hands — and the internet took notice, applauding the teenager for refusing to stay silent.
Chello had earned her place at the national event by winning Arunachal Pradesh's State Youth Parliament, and once there, she turned heads again. She spoke on the vision of a 'self-reliant India', or Aatmanirbhar Bharat — a speech that reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.
The PM shared her video on X and wished her well, praising the passion of young Indians working to fulfil that dream.
I am glad to see the passion among our youth to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Know what Chello Meme from Arunachal Pradesh has to say...
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