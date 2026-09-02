Before India’s Got Latent 2, Chello Meme was already a viral sensation: The story behind the Arunachal influencer

But for many of her followers, Chello's fame goes back much further — to a 2021 incident at a bus terminal in Guwahati that first made her a viral sensation.

ALSO READ: 'Kashmir is not a punchline': J&K Peace Forum hits out at Samay Raina and Sharon Verma

The Moment That Started It All

Chello, a Political Science student, was just 19 in 2021 when a video of her confronting a man at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Guwahati swept through social media. She alleged that Shafikul Rehman had repeatedly touched her inappropriately as she travelled through Assam en route to New Delhi to represent Arunachal Pradesh at the National Youth Parliament.

As the man attempted to leave, Chello stopped him and called out the behaviour on the spot. In the footage, he eventually apologised with folded hands — and the internet took notice, applauding the teenager for refusing to stay silent.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'They are very bright youngsters': SC quashes FIRs against Samay Raina, 4 others over disability remarks

A Seat in the National Youth Parliament

Chello had earned her place at the national event by winning Arunachal Pradesh's State Youth Parliament, and once there, she turned heads again. She spoke on the vision of a 'self-reliant India', or Aatmanirbhar Bharat — a speech that reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

The PM shared her video on X and wished her well, praising the passion of young Indians working to fulfil that dream.

I am glad to see the passion among our youth to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Know what Chello Meme from Arunachal Pradesh has to say...



I wish her the very best for her future endeavours. https://t.co/Ni9tGw4v7k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

Following on the Rise

Advertisement

Her India's Got Latent 2 appearance also boosted her flollowings on Instagram. From around 77,000 Instagram followers before the show, Chello now commands roughly 106,000.