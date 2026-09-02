Why market is down today: Sensex falls 800 pts, Nifty tests 23,800; here are 5 reasons 

Sensex fell 808 points or 1.05 per cent to hit a low of 76,135.72. Nifty briefly declined below 23,800 to a low of 23,786.80. It was later trading at 23,827, still down 219.90 points or 0.91 per cent. Eternal Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd and UltraTech Cement led Sensex's losers, falling up to 1.8 per cent. A total of 28 of 30 index constituents fell. On the other hand, 46 of 50 Nifty index stocks fell, with Shriram Finance, down 2.62 per cent, falling the most.

Escalation in US-Iran war

"The escalation of the US-Iran conflict and the consequent 5 per cent spurt in Brent crude overnight to $96 a barrel is a sentiment negative. However, this is not a big threat since our CAD is running at only 0.5 per cent and forex reserves are ample at $730 billion," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

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Rising US bond yields

The bigger threat is the rising bond yields in the US. The macro construct in the US indicated further hardening of the bond yields. Data showed yields in Japan and the UK. also pushed toward multi-decade highs, while the 30-year Treasury yield hovered near a two-decade high. In Europe, annual inflation rose to 3.3 per cent, adding to pressure on the ECB.

"If the 10-year US yield touches 5 per cent that has the potential to trigger a big correction in equity markets globally. Therefore, this is the macro indicator to watch closely. The near-term market trend will depend on which of these forces -the tailwinds or headwinds- will emerge stronger," Vijayakumar said.

Asian markets take hit

Asian market fell on increasing oil prices, rising US bond yields and flaring up of US-Iran war. Korea's Kospi was worst-hit with 3.84 per cent drop. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.81 per cent. It was followed by 1.25 per cent fall in Hong Kong's Hang Seng. China's Shanghai Composite also slipped 0.82 per cent. US indices such as Dow Jones, S&P500 and Nasdaq Composite also had settled up to 1 per cent lower overnight.

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Energy prices, inflation

Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities said rising energy costs are stoking fears of sticky inflation, adding pressure to borrowing costs and weighing on richly valued equities — complicating the Fed's next policy move.

Trump in no mood to engage Iran

In a post on Truth Social, the US President Donald Trump said he was not seeking to force Iran to the bargaining table.

Instead, he said: "I couldn’t care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement. I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing. They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?."

