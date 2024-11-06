Meet Kajal Jani: Achieving Success After Passing IRM’s Level 1 and 2 Global ERM Exams

In late 2019, like many commerce students, Kajal was drawn to fields in finance, viewing them as among the most profitable career paths. However, math was not her strong suit, and finance did not spark her interest. She wanted to pursue something dynamic, a field where every day would bring a new set of challenges and learning opportunities.

To find a career that aligned with her strengths and interests, she began researching courses that would remain relevant in the long run by providing both growth potential and versatility.

As her search continued, she observed the increasing focus on risk management as a valuable asset for businesses worldwide. Additionally, Kajal learned that top 1000 listed companies across diverse sectors, banks, insurance companies and even asset management companies have been advised to have a dedicated Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and also set up a risk management committee (RMC). Further research into the field and conversations with industry professionals pointed her to the Institute of Risk Management (IRM), the world’s leading and most prestigious certifying body for enterprise risk management (ERM) examinations and qualifications with designations and fellowship in ERM. IRM’s programme seemed comprehensive and designed to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses, making it the perfect fit for her aspirations.

With a clear direction in mind, Kajal enrolled in IRM’s certification path through IRM India Affiliate. Her formal ERM education began by preparing for IRM’s Level 1 certification / examination. Over a focused three-month period, she dedicated two to three hours each day to studying the IRM Handbook, which she read multiple times to gain a comprehensive grasp of core concepts. She started understanding the chapters and case studies as if she were already a CRO, integrating theoretical concepts with real-world risk scenarios.

Beyond the Handbook provided by IRM India, Kajal expanded her learning through online videos available on the IRM India Level 1 Portal and various industry resources, staying updated on emerging trends by reading newspapers daily. Regularly practicing multiple-choice questions (MCQs) further honed her knowledge and test-taking skills, reinforcing her ability to apply theoretical knowledge in practical contexts. The combination of IRM’s structured materials, extra study resources, and consistent practice prepared her not only for the exam but also for applying her skills in a workplace setting.

Throughout this journey, Kajal’s connection to risk management evolved into a deep-rooted interest. The day before her Level 1 exam, she felt a pang of sadness realizing that her daily routine of study was coming to an end—a feeling that showed her true passion for the field. Her hard work culminated in an All India Rank in the Level 1 exam, an achievement that opened new opportunities. Through IRM India, she secured an internship in the Risk Management Department of a leading capital markets company, where she applied her foundational knowledge to actual business scenarios and observed first-hand the role of risk in day-to-day operations.

While working as an intern, Kajal began preparing for IRM’s Level 2 certification (IRMCert, OFQUAL Level 5). Balancing the demands of her internship with the comprehensive syllabus of Level 2 was challenging, yet she managed her time effectively, studying three to four hours daily to maintain progress. Level 2, with its advanced content across a broader range of ERM topics, required an even more disciplined approach. Kajal relied on IRM’s extensive resources, including video lectures that offered detailed insights into complex topics and practical applications. Practice questions and case studies were invaluable in testing her understanding and preparing her for varied exam scenarios, enabling her to approach the certification confidently.

The IRM’s global and India community of ERM practitioners, CROs and certified risk-intelligent professionals, with its network of candidates and mentors, also played an instrumental role in her journey. Engaging with peers pursuing similar paths, provided Kajal with a support system of shared study tips, exam strategies, and workload management advice. Kajal cleared Level 2 with another All India Rank, which reinforced her expertise and marked her as a capable ERM professional. Recognising her passion toward ERM, her company retained her as a full-time employee. This transition from intern to employee validated her skills and set her on a solid path in risk management. Kajal’s career continued to progress, and through IRM India’s placement support, she secured a position with another esteemed capital markets firm. Her steady advancement in the industry speaks to her disciplined approach, practical experience, and IRM’s role in shaping her professional journey.

Although Kajal’s journey as an IRM-certified enterprise risk professional has only just begun, she sees herself as a lifelong learner, committed to growing within the field and making meaningful contributions to her industry not just in the risk departments but across functions given the role of ERM in strategy and as a business enabler.

In today’s landscape, risks have started to permeate every aspect of business processes and operations. Kajal’s passion highlights that risk is woven into every decision, process, and interaction within an organisation, impacting areas far beyond what is mandated by regulatory compliance. This broader understanding of risk underscores the value of earning the global ERM designation from IRM to demonstrate proficiency in identifying, evaluating, and mitigating thousands of risks. The COVID-19 pandemic and series of uncertainties have reinforced the need to future proof any career with an IRM certification that prepares candidates to be risk intelligent and high quality problem solvers, opportunity strategists and crisis managers.

The IRM study materials provide both the technical knowledge and practical skills that will support companies in this increasingly complex landscape and make IRM alumni valuable assets to any organization navigating uncertainty.

Looking back, Kajal’s journey exemplifies the impact of structured education and community support in building a successful ERM career. Her experience with IRM emphasizes the importance of systematic learning and mentorship in a highly specialized field, showcasing how professional guidance and a collaborative network can shape an ERM professional’s growth. She observes that awareness of ERM as a career path is gradually expanding in India, with institutions like IRM playing a critical role in promoting the field’s relevance in today’s economy.

With increasing education, resources, and awareness, the value for IRM-certified professionals is on the rise, providing aspiring entrepreneurs, family business owners, business leaders and risk professionals with greater opportunities to make a meaningful impact by transforming the risk culture of any organisation. For Kajal, ERM represents a dedication to helping businesses navigate uncertainties, enabling informed decision-making and preparing them for future challenges. As the need for skilled professionals in this area continues to rise, Kajal’s journey highlights the role of quality education and mentorship in preparing the next generation of risk intelligent leaders. With IRM at the forefront, her story stands as a testament to how passion, hard work, and community support can pave the way for a successful and impactful career in a field critical to the future of global business.