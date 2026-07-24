Raghvendra Singh: Building Businesses That Create Long-Term Value

"Lasting success is built on consistency, patience, and the ability to adapt during difficult times. Entrepreneurship is never a short-term pursuit. It is a continuous journey of learning, evolving, and staying resilient through uncertainty and change."

For Raghvendra Singh, entrepreneurship has always been about building institutions that stand the test of time. As the Founder and Managing Director of MRS Green Energy, he also leads The MRS Group, a diversified business conglomerate with interests across renewable energy, infrastructure, finance, real estate, EPC, and toll-road development.

Advertisement

Over the years, Singh has focused on creating businesses anchored in long-term value rather than short-term gains. His leadership philosophy combines strategic thinking with operational discipline while placing sustainability, integrity, and responsible growth at the core of every venture.

The Ventures

The MRS Group operates across four key businesses, each serving a distinct sector while contributing to the Group's broader vision.

MRS Capital, established in 1993, provides structured lending solutions to entrepreneurs, individuals, and institutions across Rajasthan and neighbouring regions. MRS Infrastructure undertakes toll-road development, EPC projects, marble mining, and infrastructure management, contributing to regional connectivity and economic growth.

MRS Realty focuses on strategic land acquisition and development opportunities across residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. Meanwhile, MRS Green Energy develops utility-scale solar projects through an integrated model covering land acquisition, engineering, procurement, construction, and long-term project execution.

Advertisement

Finding Inspiration

Singh's entrepreneurial journey was driven by the belief that businesses can create value far beyond financial returns. He saw sectors such as infrastructure, finance, renewable energy, and real estate as catalysts for economic development, employment generation, and nation-building.

What began as a modest entrepreneurial initiative has evolved into a diversified business group built on resilience, strategic vision, and the ambition to create lasting impact.

Building with Sustainability at the Core

Sustainability remains central to the Group's growth strategy. Across its businesses, the focus has been on developing enterprises that balance commercial success with environmental responsibility and community development.

Its renewable energy portfolio now exceeds 1,155 MW across Rajasthan, including a 1,000 MW solar park in Bikaner. Spread across nearly 5,050 acres, these projects collectively power close to 700,000 homes annually while helping avoid nearly 2 million tonnes of CO₂

Advertisement

emissions each year. Beyond clean energy generation, the projects have also contributed to employment creation, infrastructure development, and regional economic growth.

Alongside renewable energy, the Group continues to explore opportunities that integrate sustainability with long-term infrastructure development.

Navigating Challenges

Building businesses across capital-intensive sectors has meant navigating market fluctuations, regulatory changes, financing challenges, and the complexities of executing large-scale projects.

The COVID-19 pandemic was among the most challenging periods, reinforcing the importance of disciplined decision-making, stakeholder confidence, and organisational resilience. As markets evolved, the Group continued to adapt by embracing new technologies, sustainability-led development, and emerging business opportunities.

Looking Ahead

The next phase of growth is focused on strengthening the Group's presence across renewable energy, infrastructure, real estate, and regenerative development. While India remains central to its vision, the long-term objective is to build globally competitive businesses that create sustainable economic, social, and environmental value.

For Singh, success is ultimately measured not only by business growth but also by the institutions built, the trust earned, and the positive impact created over time.

As he reflects on his entrepreneurial journey, his advice to aspiring founders is straightforward:

"Remain adaptable and open to innovation. The world is changing rapidly, and entrepreneurs who combine traditional wisdom with modern thinking will be best positioned to create an enduring impact. Most importantly, never be afraid of failure or setbacks. Every challenge carries a lesson, and perseverance often becomes the defining factor between success and giving up."