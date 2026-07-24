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Modi govt to announce major changes to NTA at 8 PM; students await key decisions

Modi govt to announce major changes to NTA at 8 PM; students await key decisions

The Centre is set to announce key reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) at 8 pm on Friday, as the Centre faces mounting pressure to overhaul the examination system following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026 7:12 PM IST
Modi govt to announce major changes to NTA at 8 PM; students await key decisionsPM Narendra Modi urged Union ministers to adopt a more interactive approach on social media by regularly sharing content tailored for digital audiences.

The Ministry of Education will make an important announcement on reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) at 8 pm on Friday, amid growing calls for changes to the country's examination system following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Union ministers to become more active on Instagram to connect with young people. Separately, the government ruled out the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak, with sources saying stepping down would amount to running away from responsibility.

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The Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has held two rounds of talks with the Centre amid its ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities, said on Friday that the government has sought time until Saturday afternoon to consider its key demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Earlier on Friday, a CJP delegation, including spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, held a nearly two-hour meeting with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. The discussions focused on demands for greater accountability over alleged irregularities in national-level examinations, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

This is a developing story

MUST READ | 'Ad hocism has troubled us for years': Amid CJP protest, Supreme Court to monitor NEET paper leak reforms

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READ MORE | 'Non-negotiable': CJP holds firm on Pradhan's resignation as government seeks time till Saturday

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 24, 2026 7:10 PM IST
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