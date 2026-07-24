Modi govt to announce major changes to NTA at 8 PM; students await key decisions

The Ministry of Education will make an important announcement on reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) at 8 pm on Friday, amid growing calls for changes to the country's examination system following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Union ministers to become more active on Instagram to connect with young people. Separately, the government ruled out the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak, with sources saying stepping down would amount to running away from responsibility.

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The Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has held two rounds of talks with the Centre amid its ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities, said on Friday that the government has sought time until Saturday afternoon to consider its key demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Earlier on Friday, a CJP delegation, including spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, held a nearly two-hour meeting with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. The discussions focused on demands for greater accountability over alleged irregularities in national-level examinations, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

This is a developing story

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