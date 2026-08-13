Saya Group Unveils 'Great Grand Property Carnival'; Offers Properties Worth Over ₹700 Crore with Investment Opportunities Starting at ₹17.5 Lakh

The carnival brings together premium and limited inventory across Saya Gold Avenue in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Saya South X in Greater Noida West, and Saya Piazza at Jaypee Wish Town, Noida, providing buyers and investors an opportunity to own ready-to-move-in homes as well as high-potential commercial assets at special carnival prices.

The Great Grand Property Carnival has been curated to celebrate the festive season while enabling customers to make informed real estate investments backed by attractive offers and value-added benefits. During the carnival, customers will receive assured gifts on every booking, special festive pricing, exclusive carnival benefits, attractive booking schemes on selected inventory, along with surprise rewards and giveaways throughout the campaign.

The commercial offerings are expected to generate significant interest among investors. Pre-leased commercial investment opportunities with assured rental income are available from approximately ₹17.5 lakh, offering an accessible entry point into premium commercial real estate. The units start at 150 sq. ft., with prices starting at approximately ₹35 lakh. Customers can become eligible to receive rental income after paying 50% of the total consideration, equivalent to approximately ₹17.5 lakh.

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Investors can also own retail spaces within some of NCR's most premium retail destinations, including food courts designed to cater to a large residential and office catchment. With leading national and international brands already committed and a vibrant retail ecosystem taking shape, these developments are expected to witness strong footfalls and offer attractive long-term appreciation and rental potential.

The carnival showcases premium inventory across three flagship developments:

• Saya Gold Avenue, Indirapuram – Ready-to-move-in luxury residences with premium amenities and one of the tallest residential towers on NH-24.

• Saya South X, Greater Noida West – A mixed-use commercial destination featuring premium retail shops, food courts, restaurants, entertainment zones, business suites, and pre-leased commercial investment opportunities.

• Saya Piazza, Jaypee Wish Town, Noida – A high-street retail destination strategically located within one of Noida's largest integrated townships, offering retail and commercial investment options.

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• The carnival brings together premium and limited inventory across Saya Gold Avenue in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Saya South X in Greater Noida West, and Saya Piazza at Jaypee Wish Town, Noida.

• During the carnival, customers will get gift voucher of Rs 50,000, 12% GST waiver, Lease Rent, EEC, FFC waiver, Lease Guarantee will start after making 50% payment, a flexible payment plan, and assured prizes up to 4 crores

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director, Saya Group, said: “Real estate continues to be one of the most preferred asset classes for wealth creation, and festive periods have traditionally been considered an auspicious time to invest in property. Through the 'Great Grand Property Carnival', we aim to provide genuine value to both homebuyers and investors by bringing together our finest residential and commercial offerings under one platform with exclusive festive benefits. Whether someone is looking for a ready-to-move-in luxury home or a commercial investment with rental income and long-term appreciation potential, this carnival offers compelling opportunities across every budget. We expect an encouraging response from buyers looking to make the most of the festive offers available for a limited period.”

Saya Group has established a strong presence in NCR with developments that combine quality construction, timely delivery, strategic locations, and modern amenities. The company believes the Great Grand Property Carnival will enable both end-users and investors to capitalise on attractive pricing, exclusive schemes, and premium real estate opportunities across its marquee projects.

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The Great Grand Property Carnival will be held for a limited period, with all offers applicable on selected inventory and subject to terms and conditions.