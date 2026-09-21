The striking part is that the cover remains the same: ₹2 crore of financial protection for the same period. What changes is how the insurer views the person’s risk.

That difference in risk assessment is rooted in the health consequences associated with smoking. Smoking is linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, stroke, and respiratory illness. For a life insurer, these risks mean a greater likelihood that a claim could arise during the policy term. And that is ultimately what the higher premium reflects: not a higher amount of insurance, but a higher perceived probability of a claim.

Smoking Is Not Just About Cigarettes

The risk assessment, however, is not limited to how many cigarettes someone smokes. Being a “smoker” does not necessarily mean smoking cigarettes every day. Insurers can consider cigarettes, beedis, cigars, hookah, gutkha, chewing tobacco, and other tobacco or nicotine use while assessing an applicant.

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The actual definition can vary across insurers.

Even someone who smokes occasionally or socially may be classified as a smoker under an insurer’s underwriting rules. That can have a meaningful financial impact. In the example above, the first plan has a premium difference of nearly ₹21,000 a year.

The temptation, then, is obvious. If declaring yourself a non-smoker can bring the premium down, why not do it?

That is where a cheaper premium can come with a much larger risk.

The Cost of Hiding a Smoking Habit

The reason that risk matters is that the information provided at the time of purchase can become important later. If someone was already smoking when they bought the policy but didn’t disclose it, the information provided during underwriting can matter when a claim is made. The insurer may review medical and hospital records if they contain information that conflicts with the original declaration.

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If material information about tobacco use was deliberately concealed or misrepresented, the claim can face serious scrutiny and may be rejected under applicable law and policy terms.

The issue, therefore, is not simply whether someone smokes during the policy term. It is whether the information provided to the insurer was accurate when the policy was purchased.

Why Honesty Matters Most

Accurate disclosure at purchase is critical. Medical tests may also form part of underwriting, including blood and urine tests, an electrocardiogram, and basic vital checks. These help insurers assess the applicant’s risk profile and determine the appropriate premium.

For someone who has recently quit, timing can also matter. Insurers may have different requirements for how long an applicant must remain tobacco-free before they can be assessed at a non-smoker rate.

Getting that assessment right upfront can help avoid an expensive mistake.

An unbiased advisor can assess a customer’s smoking history before they buy a policy, rather than simply directing them to one insurer. Ditto’s IRDAI-certified advisors review a customer’s profile and explain and compare term insurance options in simple language, according to their individual needs. The consultation is free and follows a guaranteed no-spam approach. Their IRDAI-certified advisors stay involved long after the sale, coordinating with insurers on your behalf during hospitalization and claims.

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What Happens If You Start or Quit Smoking After Buying Term Insurance?

The situation changes once the policy is already in force.

If you start smoking after buying term insurance, the insurer does not reprice an existing policy just because your lifestyle changes. Even then, it’s a good practice to keep the insurer updated on any lifestyle changes. Moreover, applying for additional cover or making certain policy changes may involve fresh underwriting.

On the other hand, quitting smoking after buying a policy does not automatically reduce the existing premium. If you later buy a new policy, the insurer may consider how long you have been tobacco-free when assessing your risk.

This creates an important consideration for someone who has recently quit and is deciding whether to buy now or wait. Waiting may eventually mean a lower premium, but it also leaves the person without financial protection during that period. Buying earlier can provide cover while the applicant is younger and may reduce the risk of future health changes affecting underwriting.

How to Avoid Overpaying for Term Insurance as a Smoker?

For smokers, the lowest number on a premium calculator may not be the final premium. Insurers differ in how they assess tobacco use, including occasional smoking, and the quoted amount can change after underwriting.

The policy structure can affect the cost as well. Return of premium plans generally cost more than pure term insurance, while limited-pay options can result in higher annual premiums because the policy is paid for over a shorter period. These features may suit some policyholders, but they should be weighed against the additional cost.

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Medical underwriting can further influence the final offer. If tests or medical evaluations identify additional health risks, the insurer may offer the policy at a higher premium than the initial quote. Comparing only the first number shown by a premium calculator can therefore give an incomplete picture of what the policy will actually cost.

What Can a Smoker Do to Lower Premiums?

With these variables affecting the final cost, the first step is to compare insurers based on how they assess tobacco use, their underwriting requirements, and the policy features they offer.

This is where unbiased advice can make the process easier. Ditto’s IRDAI-certified advisors can help compare insurers, explain medical requirements, and break down policy options in plain language.

Ditto Insurance has a 4.9-star Google rating from more than 32,000 customers and provides end-to-end assistance, including lifetime claim support. Customers can book a free call with no obligation and a guaranteed no-spam approach, which means no follow-up calls unless you ask for them.

Ultimately, the higher cost of term insurance for smokers can be difficult to ignore. But if you have a spouse, children, or dependent parents, the decision is about more than finding the lowest premium. Adequate life cover can help protect your family’s finances if the policyholder is no longer around to support them.

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That is why the real question is not simply whether a smoker can get term insurance. It is how much the cover will cost, how the smoking history will be assessed, and whether the policy is structured correctly from the beginning.

Sometimes, the most expensive mistake is not paying a higher premium. It’s choosing a cheaper one without understanding what that lower price could cost you later.