Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
nri
visa
Planning to visit Canada this year? All you need to know from eTA, visa to processing time, visitor visa

Planning to visit Canada this year? All you need to know from eTA, visa to processing time, visitor visa

To visit Canada, most people would need either the visa or the eTA, depending on their citizenship.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 12:07 PM IST
Planning to visit Canada this year? All you need to know from eTA, visa to processing time, visitor visaCanadian visa: IRCC lists the top questions visitors ask

If you are planning to visit Canada this year and need to get your documents in order, there’s a checklist of things that you should know. To make the process easier, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has listed the top questions visitors have about the Canadian visa process, and about visiting the country.

Advertisement

Whether you need a visa or an electronic travel authorisation (eTA), how long does it take to get a visitor visa, whether you can work or study while visiting the country, IRCC has listed out the top questions.

MUST READ | Canada visa processing: Indians get faster visitor visas, Super Visa wait hits 70 days

Do you need a visa or an electronic travel authorization (eTA)?

To visit Canada, most people would need either the visa or the eTA, depending on their citizenship. In order to find out, you could go to the ‘Visit Canada’ tab in the ‘immigration and citizenship’ page of the official Canadian government site, and fill up a simple questionnaire. It would direct you to the documents that you will require.

Advertisement

As an Indian citizen, you would need a visitor visa and a valid passport among other things.

How long will it take for a visitor visa?

Processing time varies depending on the type of application. You must complete the application by providing the required documents, which may include documents proving your identity, travel plans and eligibility to enter Canada. You can check the processing time beforehand. For applications from abroad, it would take 20 business days, the site stated.

DON'T MISS | Canada fast-tracks doctoral visas to 2 weeks to attract top research talent. Check details

What documents do you need to apply for a visitor visa?

Your application needs to include a digital copy of your passport or travel document, which should be valid (not expired) for at least 6 months from the date you plan to travel, IRCC said. Moreover when you apply online, you will get a personalised document checklist in the portal.

Advertisement

Can you work or study while visiting Canada? 

Visitors cannot work or study in Canada unless they’re authorised to do so, as per the IRCC. If you want to work or study in Canada, you will need a work permit or study permit. 

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 12:07 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more