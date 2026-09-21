Airtel, NOCIL, Acutaas among top stocks to buy for short-term gains; check target prices & details



Jubilant Pharmova | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,140-1,150 | Stop Loss: Rs 970

Jubilant Pharmova’s daily chart shows a bullish symmetrical triangle formation developing after a prolonged consolidation phase. The stock recently delivered a decisive breakout above the key horizontal resistance near Rs 1,035–1,045, accompanied by a sharp rise in price and improving momentum. The breakout also indicates a shift from range-bound movement toward a stronger upward structure. Immediate support is now placed around Rs 1,000–1,010 zone while the rising lower trend line provides stronger support on lower levels. On the upside, the stock is testing Rs 1,065–1,080 zone, with the next hurdle around Rs 1,125–1,150 zone. RSI has strengthened and moved into positive territory, while MACD shows a bullish crossover, supporting the improving technical setup. Sustaining levels above 1,040 would keep the breakout structure intact. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock on dips in range of Rs 1,040-1,045 levels with the expected upside of Rs 1,140-1,150 levels with stop loss below Rs 970 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

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Bharti Airtel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,020 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,740

Bharti Airtel Ltd is exhibiting a constructive bullish setup, with the stock trading near a strong weekly support zone after a healthy consolidation phase. The recent price action suggests persistent buying interest on declines, indicating accumulation at lower levels rather than distribution. The weekly 100-DMA is acting as a strong dynamic support, strengthening the demand zone and supporting the broader uptrend. The ongoing consolidation appears to be a healthy pause within the prevailing bullish trend, allowing it to absorb supply before the next potential leg higher. Momentum indicators remain well placed and the price structure continues to reflect strength as long as key support levels are maintained. The overall technical setup remains positive with upside potential towards Rs 2,020 from the current market price of Rs 1,833, while the bullish structure will remain intact as long as the stock holds above Rs 1,740 on a cash closing basis. A sustained move above immediate resistance levels could attract fresh buying interest and drive the stock towards the stated target in the coming weeks.

Recommended by: SMIFS

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NOCIL | Buy | Target Price: Rs 232-235 | Stop Loss: Rs 180

NOCIL Ltd is showing signs of a potential long-term trend reversal after forming a strong double-bottom base near Rs 125–130 on its weekly chart. Following that bottom, the stock spent several months consolidating in a tight box pattern between Rs 150 and Rs 190, quietly building energy before attempting a fresh breakout. Price action is putting pressure on its key long-term moving average trend line. On the downside, the lower end of that recent consolidation zone at Rs 150–160 offers solid initial support, backed by the major double-bottom base at Rs 125–130. To the upside, the stock faces immediate resistance breakout level, with a tougher hurdle waiting in the Rs 200–203 zone, where major moving average and trend line resistance converge. Therefore, one can take a conditional buy into a stock above the breakout level of Rs 200 for the expected upside of Rs 232-235 levels with stop loss below Rs 180 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

