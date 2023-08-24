Surat Prepares for Its Premier Hospitality and Convention Centre 'The World'

Surat (Gujarat) [India]: Surat, the city that topped among India’s smart cities, was ranked as the best city to live in the years 2013 and 2019, is now home to Gujarat’s first privately-owned public Hospitality and Convention Centre. The development of this remarkable centre has been completed, and a Gruh Pravesh is scheduled for the 17th of September, 2023, in honor of the birthday of the country’s Prime Minister, Shri Narendrabhai Modi as a gift to the country.

The soft launch of this project took place earlier in the presence of Shrimati Darshanaben Jardosh (Surat MP & Union MoS – Railways and Textiles) and Shri C. R. Paatil (Navsari MP and BJP State President), where Darshanaben mentioned that ‘The World is an innovative venture that extends its impact beyond Surat. Its strategic proximity to the Bullet Train Station and the Textile and Diamond Hub transforms it into a symbol of accessibility, evoking immense pride for Surat’. Additionally, C. R. Paatil highlighted the high demand for hospitality properties in Surat and expressed that ‘this centrally located project within the city is the largest by size and will effectively address the long-standing shortage of hospitality space in the area’.

Independence Day was celebrated at The World on Tuesday, August 15, followed by an Investors’ Meet & Greet. During the event, Keyur Kheni made significant announcements and provided detailed information to the investors about the entire project. Keyur Kheni emphasized that they are delivering The World – Hospitality and Convention Centre, along with the Lifestyle Family Club, where individuals can access abundant resources and enhance their skills progressively. This is Surat’s first Hospitality and Convention Centre, which is developed in accordance with the guidelines set by the Union Ministry of Tourism and Gujarat Tourism. The World comprises a total of 288 Deluxe and Executive Premium Apartment Rooms, each equipped with modern facilities and amenities. Apart from this, many areas such as meeting, event and celebration spaces have been developed very well, which will make the celebration of any event memorable.

The World also has a business-oriented space with the name YouTh!nk where co-work space will not only be available for rent but will also be a virtual address for youth of the nation, businessmen, entrepreneurs and corporates.

During this event, Keyur Kheni also made an important announcement about the returns to investors in The World. He said that The World is now fully operational and ready for organizing any function or event, and the Gruh Pravesh will be held on 17th September. Then Navratri will be celebrated from October 15, Diwali from November 9 to 14, Christmas on December 25 and New Year Celebration on December 31.

During this event celebrating India’s independence, the group unveiled an exceptional gesture – a mini bank module as a gift to its investors. This asset-backed financial technology initiative is regarded by investors as superior and more exclusive same as any public limited company. Emphasizing the FinTech foundation of The World Project, the company has introduced its innovative He’art-She’ai mobile application and a UPI-approved payment card. These platforms empower Hindva Group’s investors to utilize their generated income globally. Additionally, this system facilitates easy access to finance for investors at favourable interest rates.

Rajesh Dholakia, representing The Hari Krishna Group, a prominent and socially-engaged business conglomerate in the city, also renowned for the technology innovation, founded by the environmentalist Padmashri Savjibhai Dholakia, was in attendance. He mentioned that ‘Our family

owns numerous properties both within the country and abroad, also have the stack in The World. By bringing such international standard properties to Surat, Hindva Group has given a unique gift to the city, state and the entire country through The World. Also, we are always with my friend Keyur Kheni in the decision to move forward in the FinTech industry, which has great potential.

Dr. Prakash M. Patel from Sharda Hospital, a renowned doctor in the city who has been engaged in this project since its inception, was present at the event. He expressed his observation that ‘We have closely witnessed the evolution of this project, and the way it has developed aligns perfectly with all our requirements. Our enthusiasm to engage with this module is appreciable, and we remain committed to supporting the future series of this project.

The project is dedicated to the development of the country as well as culture. As such, The World l presents a unique sense of hospitality that embodies the motto of Atithi Devo Bhava and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. This endeavour is adorned with world-class facilities and amenities. Hindva Group has won the hearts of their investors by financing real estate investors with full backup and benefiting them from their own income, and all investors also have supported the group and given the nod to expand this model in the country.

Keyur Kheni further said that, drawing from his diverse construction experiences, he successfully established a multi-industrial park in the city. This park has now evolved into a distinctive hub for new industrial start-ups in Surat while also serving as a thriving destination for well-established industries. After achieving this success, he ventured into the hospitality sector.

In the event, the daily applicable prices of The World’s rooms and various types of commercial space were revealed, and detailed information was also given about the framework to realize the dream of the Modi government to move Gujarat and the entire country forward in the tourism sector. Furthermore, the company’s spokesperson, Anil Radadiya, said that the detailed information of our Investors’ Meet & Greet event has been released through social media channels such as Facebook and YouTube on Sunday, 20th August 2023, where everyone can learn about how both Indian citizens and NRIs can invest in the unique business model of The World. Additionally, they can learn about how anyone can generate a substantial income and utilize or spend them as per their requirement as well as effectively manage their finances through our comprehensive financial module, backed by our solid support system.

Keyur Kheni, A unique vibrant and young entrepreneur impression in social media and social circle, has close ties with young entrepreneurs across the country. He has gained much popularity for his lifestyle as well as work skills and innovation which is known today as Hindva Group. Now they have also developed vertical integration in the FinTech sector, which has given the form of a sustainable ecosystem. In his presentation at the Investors’ Meet & Greet, he also informed people about the country’s 24 unicorn companies with a billion-dollar market value as well as soonicorn companies that are fast moving towards a billion-dollar market value.

Finally, talking about the group, Hindva Group holds a reputable position in the field of Real Estate & Construction in Surat and Ahmedabad. The company has successfully delivered many residential and commercial projects, as well as built state-of-the-art multi-industrial and textile parks attracting renowned companies from both within the country and abroad to establish their production units. Apart from this, the group is also active in the technical textile and education sectors. After the remarkable success of The World, the group is poised to make a significant expansion into the hospitality sector.