Unlocking India's Biofuel Potential: An Exclusive Interview with Nitin Gupta, Global CEO of Advanced Manufacturing at STEER World

India’s quest for energy independence and sustainability has placed biofuels at the forefront of its energy transition. With rising fossil fuel imports, increasing carbon emissions, and the need for rural economic upliftment, biofuels present a transformative opportunity. In this exclusive interview, Nitin Gupta, Global CEO of Advanced Manufacturing at STEER World, delves into the critical role of biofuels in reshaping India’s energy landscape. He shares invaluable insights on government policies, STEER World’s groundbreaking innovations, and the collective efforts required to overcome challenges and realize India’s biofuel potential.

This conversation not only highlights STEER World’s commitment to indigenous technology and sustainability but also underscores the company’s pivotal role in driving the country toward a cleaner, greener future.

1: Nitin, Could you please share your thoughts on India’s growing interest in biofuels and their significance in the nation’s energy landscape?

A: India’s growing interest in biofuels is not just a trend; it’s a pivotal strategy to tackle several pressing issues. As one of the world's largest energy consumers, our heavy dependence on imported fossil fuels—about 85% of our total energy needs—leaves us vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices. By harnessing the potential of biofuels, derived from organic waste such as agricultural leftovers, lignocellulosic biomass, and municipal waste, we can carve out a sustainable path forward. Transitioning to biofuels not only bolsters our energy independence but also aligns with our goals to reduce carbon emissions and invigorate rural economies. This shift promises not just a cleaner future but also economic resilience for many communities.

2: What role do government policies and incentives play in accelerating the biofuel sector in India?

A: The right policy framework is one of the critical prerequisites for accelerated adoption of new technologies and products that need to go through some teething trouble before the benefits begin to kick-in. The Government of India has once again demonstrated its farsightedness by coming up with a policy that would spur innovation and collaboration between different players in the space, and drive investments. The Ethanol Blending Program (EBP), which originally aimed for 20% ethanol blending in petrol by 2030 has now advanced the target date to 2025. This ambitious target not only seeks to cut down on fossil fuel reliance but also aims to slash carbon emissions significantly. By capitalizing on surplus sugarcane and grains, this initiative supports local farmers and aligns perfectly with India’s pursuit of sustainable energy. The government anticipates that achieving this blending goal could save the nation over ₹30,000 crore each year on oil imports, while drastically reducing CO₂ emissions.

The National Policy on Biofuels (2022) provides an even stronger backbone for the sector by setting minimum prices for biofuels, giving investors the confidence they need to make long-term commitments. It also promotes the growth of advanced biofuels, such as bioCNG, which comes from agricultural and urban waste, reinforcing a circular economy and encouraging smart waste management practices.

One of the standout initiatives is the Compressed Bio-Gas Blending Obligation (CBO), which mandates a 5% blending of Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) with CNG (for transport) and PNG (for domestic use) by 2028-29. This forward-thinking policy is projected to attract a staggering ₹37,500 crore in investments and spur the creation of 750 CBG plants. According to a study by the Indian Biogas Association, this blending could also lessen LNG imports by ₹10,000 crore every year, enhancing India’s energy self-sufficiency.

These initiatives are clear evidence of the government’s unwavering dedication to reshaping India's energy landscape. By weaving biofuels into the fabric of mainstream energy systems, India is not only making strides in energy security but also driving economic growth and promoting environmental protection. These efforts position the country as a potential frontrunner in the global race for sustainable energy, setting the stage for a greener and more resilient future.

3: How has STEER revolutionized twin-screw technology, and what impact has it had across industries?

A: Although twin-screw technology was invented in the 1940s, its development remained largely stagnant until the 1990s, when STEER entered the scene with a transformative vision. STEER introduced groundbreaking innovations, most notably its patented screw designs based on Fractional Geometry Technology. By optimizing the interaction between materials and the screw, these designs dramatically improved production capacity, energy efficiency, and product quality. A key aspect of this revolution was STEER’s patented alloy steel, manufactured in its own foundry. This material is specifically designed for high-wear and corrosion-prone applications, ensuring long equipment life and reduced operational expenses.

STEER also recognized the untapped potential of twin-screw extruders, expanding their applications beyond traditional polymer and plastic processing into industries such as pharmaceuticals, food, biomaterials, and more. By refining its designs and processes, STEER facilitated a paradigm shift from batch to continuous manufacturing. This advancement brought unmatched consistency, efficiency, and scalability, enabling industries to meet modern demands effectively. With its innovative solutions, STEER is not only redefining industry standards but also paving the way for a more sustainable future, making twin-screw technology a versatile and indispensable tool across diverse sectors.

4: Despite the potential, the biofuel sector in India faces challenges. Could you elaborate on some of the key obstacles?

A: The biofuel sector in India holds incredible promise, but it’s not without its hurdles. One of the biggest challenges is making the feedstock available reliably. Although our country is rich in agricultural residue, it is scattered. Hence creating a reliable supply chain that would economically aggregate and transport this residue to processing plants is unlikely to be without hiccups. Efficient feedstock management is therefore vital for biofuel production.

Another significant obstacle is the pretreatment of biomass, particularly when it comes to tough lignocellulosic materials like rice and wheat straw. This process is intricate, and unfortunately, the technologies we currently have in India often fall short on efficiency and scalability. Plus, relying on imported technologies can complicate matters even further. They're often expensive, not perfectly suited for our local biomass types, and maintaining them without sufficient local expertise can be a real challenge.

And there is the additional challenge of bio-sludge management from bioCNG plants. The current disposal methods, such as composting, can be time-consuming and require extensive land space, which ultimately hampers the overall efficiency of biofuel plants. Addressing these challenges is essential for unleashing the true potential of the biofuel industry in India!

5: Given these challenges, how can indigenous technology help, and what is STEER World’s approach to addressing these issues?

A: Indigenous technology has the advantage of being specifically developed for local conditions—both in terms of climate and the types of biomass available in India. At STEER World, we’re focused on creating technology that is both scalable and adaptable to these unique requirements. Our patented bio-processor, for instance, has been designed to address major pain points in biofuel production, such as efficient pretreatment and bio-sludge management. This processor can precondition biomass by breaking down lignin, allowing better access to cellulose and thus achieving higher biofuel yields. Additionally, our technology enables continuous enzymatic hydrolysis, traditionally a batch process, which reduces plant footprint, lowers production costs, and increases throughput.

6: Could you go into more detail on STEER World’s bio-processor and how it’s transforming biomass pretreatment?

A: STEER World, with over three decades of experience in compounding and extrusion technology across diverse sectors, including bioprocessing, has developed an innovative bio-processor capable of addressing one of the toughest challenges in biofuel production: biomass pretreatment.Our bio-processor is designed to overcome one of the toughest challenges in biofuel production: biomass pretreatment. Using our proprietary technology, the bio-processor applies optimized shear and smear forces that break down the lignin in lignocellulosic biomass, like rice stalks and other agricultural waste. This changes the biomass from a hydrophobic to a hydrophilic state, allowing for better exposure to cellulose, which is essential for efficient biofuel production. By effectively preconditioning the biomass, our processor supports continuous biofuel production, rather than the stop-start operations that are common with current methods. This continuous process not only improves efficiency but also boosts yield.

7: STEER World’s bio-processor also helps manage bio-sludge, which you mentioned as a challenge. Could you tell us more about this?

A: Managing bio-sludge is indeed a significant operational challenge, particularly in bioCNG plants where large volumes of sludge are generated. Traditionally, bio-sludge is composted, which is a lengthy process and requires substantial land. Our bio-processor converts bio-sludge into granulated fertilizer, drastically reducing processing time and land usage. This not only helps in waste management but also creates additional value by turning the sludge into a sellable fertilizer product. This capability allows bioCNG projects to maintain their capacity, reduce downtime, and add economic value.

8: STEER World is focused on indigenous innovation. How important do you think local R&D and technology development are for the biofuel sector’s future in India?

A: We think the time for deep-tech innovation in India has come. As a group, we have focused on fundamental innovation in the domain of materials. Our bio-processor was not a recent innovation but the culmination of more than a decade of deep work in the area of metallurgy, screw geometry, and materials transformation. The timing of this innovation, that took final shape to almost exactly match India’s timing for giving a big push to biofuels, is really about the proverbial chance favouring the prepared mind.

Imported technologies are not always superior, certainly not in this space, and reflect an attitude of trying to quickly fit existing solutions that worked in the western world to Indian conditions. Therefore, they are sub-optimal, don’t work well, fail to scale and eventually are expensive to maintain. By prioritizing indigenous innovation, we can create solutions that are cost-effective, reliable, and scalable.

9: How does STEER World envision industry collaboration contributing to a robust biofuel ecosystem in India?

A: Industry collaboration is vital for a sustainable biofuel sector. By working together, we can share knowledge, pool resources, and create platforms for ongoing technological advancement. Collaborative networks between corporate investors, technology providers, research institutions, and government bodies can accelerate the adoption of indigenous innovations. Such partnerships can also provide companies with better insights into regulatory updates, new incentives, and technological advances. STEER World believes in working closely with stakeholders to build a knowledge-sharing ecosystem that supports national energy goals and fosters innovation tailored to India.

10: STEER World’s bio-processor is a notable indigenous innovation. What impact do you see it having on India’s biofuel sector and energy landscape?

A: STEER World’s bio-processor is a groundbreaking innovation poised to revolutionize India's biofuel sector. By maximizing efficiency in biomass pretreatment and enabling continuous enzymatic hydrolysis, it tackles operational challenges and ensures high-yield production, which is key for scalability. Additionally, its ability to convert bio-sludge into valuable fertilizer addresses both economic incentives and waste management. With advancements like the bio-processor, India is well-positioned to meet its biofuel targets, reduce reliance on imported fuels, and emerge as a leader in global renewable energy. The future of energy in India is looking bright!

11: Finally, what is STEER World’s vision for the future of India’s biofuel sector, and what steps do you believe are necessary for this vision to become a reality?

A: STEER World envisions a self-sustaining biofuel ecosystem that not only meets India’s energy needs but also supports rural livelihoods and environmental goals. For this vision to be realized, Indian companies and policymakers must work together to tackle existing challenges. This includes investment in indigenous technology, creating incentives for local innovation, and building strong supply chains. By fostering an environment that encourages local R&D, collaboration, and investment, we can drive sustainable growth in the biofuel sector. With innovative companies like STEER World at the forefront, India has the potential to lead the way in biofuel production globally, setting an example in renewable energy for future generations.

India’s biofuel sector holds immense promise, and STEER World is at the forefront of this transformative journey. With its pioneering technologies and unwavering focus on innovation, STEER is addressing critical challenges and unlocking the full potential of biofuels. By fostering sustainable practices and championing indigenous solutions, STEER World is not just driving energy independence but also shaping a cleaner, greener future for the nation. As India accelerates towards its renewable energy goals, the efforts of visionary companies like STEER World will be instrumental in building a resilient and sustainable energy ecosystem.