What you should know before applying for a lifetime-free credit card

As credit card usage continues to rise across India, more consumers are exploring options that offer long-term value without hidden costs. Among the most attractive of these are lifetime-free credit cards i.e. cards that waive annual and joining fees while still offering a wide range of benefits, including travel perks, cashback, and even airport lounge access.

For new credit card users and cost-conscious individuals alike, IDFC FIRST Bank’s suite of lifetime-free credit cards present a compelling proposition. Here’s what you need to know before applying.

Key features of lifetime-free credit cards

Lifetime-free credit cards are gaining popularity not just for their zero-fee structure but also for their range of value-added features:

• No annual /renewal fee - Cardholders can enjoy long-term access to benefits without incurring yearly fees. Most conventional credit cards charge anywhere from ₹500 to ₹2,000 annually. These are savings that lifetime-free cardholders can put toward actual purchases

• No joining fees - Another important feature of lifetime free credit cards is the absence of membership fees. Applicants are not required to pay any upfront costs to receive the card, making it accessible and risk-free for those exploring credit products for the first time.

Benefits of a lifetime-free credit card

IDFC FIRST Bank’s lifetime-free credit cards offer more than just savings. With benefits on travel, high value spends and ample payment flexibility, they add real value to everyday financial transactions:

1. Cost-efficient rewards system

Despite being free for life, these cards offer competitive reward programs. Cardholders can earn points on everyday purchases including dining, fuel, travel, and utility bills.

2. Access to 300+ merchant offers

With exclusive discounts available across more than 300 partner merchants throughout the year, users can enjoy tangible savings on popular brands and services.

3. Easy EMI conversion

Larger purchases can be converted into affordable monthly instalments (EMIs), making it easier to manage household expenses without compromising on lifestyle choices.

4. Fuel surcharge waiver

IDFC FIRST Bank’s credit cards often waive the 1% fuel surcharge, offering additional savings for those who frequently drive.

5. Lounge access and travel protection

Many lifetime-free cards by IDFC FIRST Bank, such as the FIRST Wealth Credit Card, extend travel perks including complimentary airport lounge access and comprehensive insurance coverage, such as:

• ₹1 crore air accident insurance

• ₹10 lakh personal accident cover

• ₹50,000 lost card liability protection

• ₹1,200 worth of travel insurance

These benefits make the card ideal for frequent travellers seeking both comfort and security.

Why lifetime-free credit cards make financial sense

With no hidden fees, access to travel and entertainment perks, and the ability to earn rewards on everyday spending, lifetime-free credit cards from IDFC FIRST Bank combine financial discipline with lifestyle flexibility. They’re especially suitable for individuals who want to build credit without additional financial burden, or those who wish to consolidate everyday spending into a single, benefit-rich payment method.

