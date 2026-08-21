Automation vs jobs: Could India’s labour reforms push small firms towards capital-intensive production?

According to Dawra, compliance costs could fall while employers gain flexibility to increase or reduce their workforce depending on market demand and seasonal conditions.

Automation risk

Economist Abheek Barua agreed that labour-intensive industries remain important despite the global shift towards automation. “Given our large labor surplus and the excess supply of labour, I think there is still a role for labor-intensive sectors,” he said, specifically mentioning garments and toys.

Barua argued that India needs to ensure the “effective cost of labour, productivity adjusted, is low enough to keep automation at bay.”

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He also questioned whether existing incentives sufficiently support labour-intensive production, noting that sectors such as automobiles and electronics tend to be more capital- and technology-intensive.

His bigger concern is the impact of payroll restructuring on smaller firms. “The really smaller labor-intensive units... might just be pushed into a little more of capital intensity, which could mean automation,” Barua said.

He also flagged the impact of payroll restructuring under the labour codes. Smaller labour-intensive units, which may traditionally have operated with lower basic salaries, could face greater pressure to restructure remuneration. That, in turn, could make automation relatively more attractive.