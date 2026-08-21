Automation vs jobs: Could India’s labour reforms push small firms towards capital-intensive production?

India’s labour reforms aim to improve worker protection while giving businesses greater flexibility, but economists warn that the transition could have an unintended impact on smaller, labour-intensive firms. Speaking at the Business Today's IndiaAt100 event on Friday, former Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra said the labour codes should not be seen as either pro-worker or pro-industry. “The labour codes, the rationale, the intention... are very much for labour welfare, for promoting competitiveness of industry,” she said.
Dawra highlighted provisions providing universal minimum wages, broader social security, better workplace safety and improved working conditions. At the same time, she said businesses would benefit from “single registration, single Pan-India license, and the single return,” replacing multiple registrations and returns.