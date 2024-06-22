'100 guilty should escape...': Delhi Court quotes Benjamin Franklin while granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal

When Delhi's Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case it cited the speech of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that he made during an event. The court underscored the need to expedite court procedures and uphold the rights of undertrials.

Special CBI Judge Nyay Bindu referred to the Chief Justice's remarks at the CBI Day celebration, where he highlighted the daunting responsibilities shouldered by trial court special judges handling CBI and Enforcement Directorate cases.

In the bail order, the judge noted the encouragement from the Supreme Court and the CJI to expedite the judicial process in such cases, acknowledging the call from government authorities and higher courts to reduce case pendency and accelerate proceedings.

Justice Bindu stressed upon the emphasis placed by the top court and high courts on considering the constitutional rights of undertrials, quoting American statesman Benjamin Franklin on the importance of prioritising the protection of innocent individuals. He quotes, "It is better that 100 guilty persons should escape than that one innocent person should suffer,"

The court highlighted the duty imposed by this principle to prevent guilty individuals from evading justice and ensure that no innocent person is wrongfully punished, recognising the prolonged mental and physical agony experienced by individuals until their acquittal.

Moreover, the special court bench referenced the words of Lord Chief Justice of England, Lord Hewart, stressing the significance of not just delivering justice but also ensuring its transparency.

However, the Delhi High Court has temporarily halted the trial court's bail order for Kejriwal, reserving the decision for 2-3 days to review the complete records.

