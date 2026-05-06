Vijay's Rs 624 crore wealth, just 0.04% in stocks: What he holds in equities 

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, who is set to be the next Tamil Nadu chief minister, has less than one per cent of his wealth invested in equities. In his election affidavit filed in late March, he declared a net worth of Rs 624 crore - but his portfolio is largely concentrated in bank deposits and real estate, with negligible exposure to equity markets.

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The actor has movable assets of about Rs 404 crore and immovable assets of around Rs 220 crore. He has declared a total income of Rs 184.53 crore for FY 2024-25 and Rs 237 crore for FY 2023-24.

According to the disclosure, the actor has parked over Rs 213 crore in a single Indian Overseas Bank savings account in Saligramam. This amount alone makes up over half of his total movable assets. He has spread Rs 100 crore across fixed deposits with four banks - Rs 40 crore with Axis Bank, Rs 25 crore with Indian Overseas Bank, Rs 20 crore with HDFC Bank, and Rs 15 crore with the State Bank of India.

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Equity exposure under 0.04%

Vijay's investments in equities are limited. Vijay holds shares worth about Rs 19.69 lakh in Jaya Nagar Property Pvt Ltd, Rs 9,600 in Indian Overseas Bank, and Rs 25,000 in Sun Paper Mill Ltd. His stock market exposure remains under Rs 20 lakh - less than 0.04% of his total declared wealth.

Jaya Nagar Property Pvt Ltd and Sun Paper Mill Ltd are both unlisted companies, while Indian Overseas Bank is a listed entity traded on the stock exchanges.

Real estate spread across Chennai

His immovable assets, valued at approximately Rs 220 crore, include residential, commercial, and land holdings. He has declared ten residential properties - Neelankarai (Rs 20 crore), Saligramam (Rs 1 crore), Mylapore (Rs 45 crore), Padur Village (Rs 15 crore), Solinganallur (Rs 10 crore) and other areas are valued at about Rs 115 crore.

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He has commercial properties in Parivakkam, Thyagaraya Nagar, Sholinganallur, and Koppur that account for around Rs 82.8 crore. He also owns non-agricultural land worth Rs 22 crore in Porur, Saligramam and Neelankarai, along with agricultural land worth Rs 20 lakh in Vattapatti village in Kodaikanal.

Vehicles, jewellery and loans

The affidavit lists several vehicles, including a 2024 Toyota Lexus 350 valued at Rs 3.01 crore, a 2024 BMW i7 worth Rs 2 crore, and a 2024 Toyota Vellfire priced at Rs 1.63 crore. He also owns a 2020 BMW 530 (Rs 80.5 lakh), a 2024 Maruti Swift (Rs 5.35 lakh), and a 2025 TVS XL Super bike (Rs 67,400).

Vijay has declared 883 grams of gold and silver articles valued at Rs 1.2 crore. The document also lists 14 loans and advances, including Rs 12.6 crore extended to his spouse Sangeetha Vijay.

The disclosures show that Vijay’s wealth is largely concentrated in cash holdings, fixed deposits, and property, with very limited exposure to equity markets.

