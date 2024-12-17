'South Indians are not allowed to apply...': Job posting in Noida sparks backlash, netizens say, 'Is this even fair?'

A job advertisement posted on LinkedIn by a Noida-based consulting firm has triggered widespread outrage for its discriminatory clause explicitly stating that South Indian candidates are not eligible for the role.

The job opening, which sought candidates for a Data Analyst position in Noida, outlined responsibilities such as collaborating with stakeholders, working with cross-functional teams, and delivering high-quality data solutions. It also required applicants to have over four years of relevant experience.

South Indians are not allowed to apply for a job! pic.twitter.com/hTYVKkGPbs — kannada yapper (@gotttillaa) December 13, 2024

However, the listing sparked controversy with its closing statement: "South Indian candidates are not eligible for this position."

Sharing a screenshot of the posting, one user on X (formerly Twitter) captioned it, "South Indians are not allowed to apply for a job."

The job posting has triggered widespread criticism, with many calling it outright discriminatory and highlighting the issue of regional bias in hiring practices.

One user condemned the listing, stating, "Disgusting. Report it."

Another user pointed out that the exclusion might be tied to the requirement for Hindi proficiency, which was listed as a key qualification for the role. He wrote, "Brother the job demands people to communicate in Hindi and write in Hindi. Hence the reason for not accepting South Indian candidates. But still, I think they should have avoided the last statement — there can be South Indians speaking and writing very good Hindi."

Several other users pointed out that many South Indians, particularly those from Kerala, are well-versed in Hindi due to their education. One user remarked, "That's not the way. Telling straight up that no South Indians will be allowed. Have seen many people, especially from Kerala, who were good in terms of writing in Hindi (I think their academics have Hindi as a language). Also, some of them were able to speak enough to be able to communicate and will be able to survive. Don't know about other states."

Another user questioned the fairness of the situation, saying, "Is this even fair? Most of our people leave for other states or countries for jobs, but we get opposed when we demand regional reservations."