13 apprehended for involvement in Mira Road clash in Mumbai ahead of Ram temple ceremony, Fadnavis says there's ‘zero tolerance’

A clash erupted in Mira Road, on the outskirts of Mumbai, leading to the arrest of 13 individuals. The conflict occurred during a vehicle rally celebrating the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized a "zero tolerance" policy against anyone attempting to disrupt peace and order in the state.

The incident involved two groups that clashed over a minor scuffle during the rally in Naya Nagar. Despite initial concerns, the police clarified that the event was not an instance of communal violence but rather a confrontation between two groups. The Mira Bhayandar - Vasai Virar (MBVV) police acted promptly to defuse the situation, which had the potential to heighten tensions given the significance of the Ram Temple inauguration.

DCP (Zone I), Jayant Bajbal, reassured the public that no communal flare-up had been reported and urged citizens not to give in to rumors. The police have since initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, reviewing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend any other individuals involved in the incident.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya took place on the same day as the clash, with the Maharashtra government declaring January 22 as a state holiday. Security measures were heightened for the event, including the deployment of Anti-Terrorist Squad commandos.

In response to the clash, Fadnavis directed the Police Commissioner to take immediate action, resulting in the arrest of 13 people. He also maintained close communication with the Mira Bhayander Commissioner of Police until the early hours following the incident, ensuring that strict measures were taken against those responsible.

"Police were instructed to take strictest action against the culprits. 13 have been arrested so far and detailed analysis of CCTV footage is underway to identify and arrest others involved too," Fadnavis said.

"There will be zero tolerance against anyone who tries to take the law in their own hands and attempts to disturb the law & order situation in Maharashtra," Devendra Fadnavis said.

Also Read: 'Privileged to witness new age of India': What Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, other India Inc leaders said from Ayodhya