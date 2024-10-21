'16 children': M.K. Stalin ignites controversy with remarks on the potential impact of delimitation in Tamil Nadu, says couples will have more children

In a recent event, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ignited a lively discussion by suggesting that the ongoing Lok Sabha delimitation exercise might lead some to consider having "16 children." This remark playfully referenced a traditional Tamil saying about acquiring "16 kinds of wealth" but underscored his advocacy for giving Tamil names to children.

Stalin quoted the saying "pathinarum petru peru vazhvu vazhga," which emphasizes the pursuit of various forms of wealth—such as education, fame, and lineage—as a pathway to a prosperous life. His comments came against the backdrop of the upcoming census and the electoral map redraw that the delimitation process entails.

He expressed concern that newly married couples might feel encouraged to move away from the idea of smaller families. "The delimitation process could potentially lead couples to abandon their plans for smaller families," he stated. "But regardless of the outcome, I strongly urge you to choose Tamil names for your children."

Historically, blessings given to newlyweds included the aspiration for 16 forms of wealth, not 16 children. "This blessing was never meant to suggest that couples should have 16 children," Stalin noted. "Yet, it appears we are now at a point where some interpret this literally, thinking they should aim for a large family instead of focusing on nurturing a small, prosperous one."

Stalin shared these thoughts while officiating the marriages of 31 couples at a ceremony organized by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, reinforcing his belief in the cultural importance of Tamil names and the need for thoughtful family planning.