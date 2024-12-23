'18% GST on exam form...': Priyanka Gandhi tears into Modi-led BJP over GST 'loot' on job forms, calls it a betrayal of youth dreams

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government for imposing an 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on government job application forms, including for schemes like Agniveer. Citing it as an example of the government exploiting the aspirations of India’s youth, she condemned the practice as insensitive and unfair.

Related Articles

Taking to social media, Priyanka shared a post accompanied by a recruitment advertisement from the Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute, which highlights the GST component being levied on application fees. The advertisement shows that for job aspirants in the unreserved (UR) and OBC/EWS categories, an application fee of ₹1,000 attracts an additional GST of ₹180, taking the total to ₹1,180. Similarly, for candidates in the SC/ST category, the fee is ₹600, with an added GST of ₹108, making it ₹708 in total.

Criticising this taxation policy, Priyanka tweeted, “BJP cannot provide jobs to the youth, but it is definitely rubbing salt on the wounds of the youth by charging 18% GST on the examination form. Parents sacrifice their lives and save every penny to educate their children and prepare them for the exams, but the BJP government has turned their dreams into a source of income.” She further slammed the government for its repeated failures in ensuring fair examinations, adding that leaked papers and corruption only result in wasted money for job aspirants.

भाजपा युवाओं को नौकरी तो दे नहीं सकती, लेकिन परीक्षा फॉर्म पर 18% जीएसटी वसूल कर युवाओं के जख्मों पर नमक जरूर छिड़क रही है। अग्निवीर समेत हर सरकारी नौकरी के फॉर्म पर जीएसटी वसूली जा रही है। फॉर्म भरने के बाद सरकार की विफलता से पेपर लीक हुआ, भ्रष्टाचार हुआ तो युवाओं के ये पैसे डूब… pic.twitter.com/FGnCydZDgb — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 23, 2024

This criticism comes amid a larger debate over GST complexities, sparked by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent clarification on the tax rates for popcorn during the GST Council’s 55th meeting. Sitharaman detailed varying tax slabs, with ready-to-eat popcorn attracting GST rates ranging from 5% to 18%, depending on packaging and preparation.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, calling the present GST system as 'absurdity, described it as overly complex and ripe for reform. Highlighting the absurdity of three tax slabs for popcorn, he called for a simplified GST 2.0, accusing the current system of disproportionately burdening citizens while failing to address tax evasion and fraud.

Also, most importantly, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition, has consistently raised the issue of a complex GST system being presently followed in India. Gandhi has repeatedly pointed out that the taxation system, calling it as 'Gabbar Singh Tax', has hollowed out India's MSME sector, burdening the common man with a complex system and undue tax compliance needs.

The GST policy on job application forms has drawn particular ire for burdening aspirants from economically weaker sections. Critics argue that at a time when unemployment rates remain high, taxing examination forms adds unnecessary financial strain on families already struggling to support their children’s education and job aspirations.

As public frustration mounts over what many see as the government’s insensitivity, opposition leaders are using the issue to demand not just immediate reforms but also greater accountability from the ruling BJP.