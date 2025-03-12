18 states on alert as IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms across India due to cyclones in Iraq, Bangladesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for rain across 18 Indian states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, and West Bengal, due to cyclones originating from Iraq and Bangladesh. These alerts, issued on Tuesday, are expected to remain in effect until March 15, impacting various regions with significant weather changes.

The first cyclone is advancing from Iraq towards northern India, potentially bringing respite from high temperatures in Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, a second cyclone is approaching from Bangladesh, predicted to cause rainfall in eastern and northeastern states. These cyclonic circulations are likely to bring substantial changes in weather patterns across northern, eastern, and northeastern India.

In northern regions, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are forecasted to experience heavy snowfall, rainfall, and thunderstorms from March 10 to 15. Additionally, Punjab and Haryana might encounter rain with thunderstorms and lightning on March 12 and 13, while Rajasthan could see similar conditions from March 13 to 15.

The eastern states, including Bihar and West Bengal, along with northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, are expected to face heavy rainfall. Arunachal Pradesh might also encounter heavy snowfall. In southern India, states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe have been placed on alert for potential heavy rainfall, which could lead to school and college closures if conditions deteriorate.

Authorities have been advised to prepare for flooding, power outages, and infrastructure damage, particularly in areas prone to heavy rain. Fishermen along the east coast have been cautioned against venturing into the sea until the situation stabilises. These warnings highlight the potential threats posed by the cyclonic systems, urging communities to stay vigilant.

The IMD's forecasts indicate that the eastern coast could experience the heaviest rainfall, accompanied by winds possibly reaching 60 km/h. The department is actively monitoring the situation and anticipates that the cyclonic conditions may weaken after March 15, although rainfall might persist in some areas.

Residents in affected areas are encouraged to keep updated with weather reports and adhere to safety guidelines. Local governments have been instructed to implement precautionary measures to protect lives and property, underscoring the importance of community preparedness in response to these meteorological challenges.