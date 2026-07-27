19-year-old scores 166 in NEET re-exam, dies by suicide in Maharashtra as toll from leak crisis grows

Ankita Suresh Sangle, 19, had prepared hard for NEET. When she saw her score in the re-examination, 166 marks, she could not take it. The medical aspirant from Jalalpur village in Ahilyanagar district's Karjat taluka died by suicide on Saturday afternoon, her father told police. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan at their home.

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Karjat Police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigation.

Her father, Suresh Sangale, said Ankita had done well initially and had been under mounting stress ever since allegations of irregularities in the NEET examination came to light. She had prepared with serious intent, he said, and the circumstances of the exam had broken something in her.

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Akanksha's family speaks

Ankita's death comes as the family of Akanksha Chaturvedi, another NEET aspirant who died by suicide following the paper leak, continues to demand accountability.

Speaking to ANI, Akanksha's mother Neelam Chaturvedi made her position clear. "My daughter won't come back. We are not satisfied with anything. The government did not come to meet us. What will happen with the resignation? Our daughter should get compensation; we are not satisfied with the resignation. We demand that our daughter should get justice and compensation, and perpetrators should be hanged. Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down; PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah should also step down. We had to sell our land; will it come back?"

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Her father, Krishna Kumar Chaturvedi, said simply: "I don't see anything beyond my daughter. Our daughter wanted to be a doctor and serve the country."

What has happened since the leak

The NEET-UG paper was leaked in May. The government conducted a re-examination on June 21. Multiple aspirants have since allegedly died by suicide, triggering a nationwide political and public storm.

On July 25, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion." Union Minister JP Nadda has announced that the government has agreed to provide suitable compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide.

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(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines are also available: Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)

(With inputs from agencies)