'2 leaders looking for good solutions...': Tulsi Gabbard on Trump's India tariff threat, says 'direct dialogue at the very top'

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Monday highlighted the establishment of "direct dialogue at the very top" between India and the US regarding the ongoing tariff issues. Her remarks came in the wake of President Donald Trump's threat of reciprocal tariffs on India, among other countries.

The move follows ongoing trade discussions between the two countries. Gabbard, currently on an official visit to India, emphasised the potential for strengthening economic ties through these high-level talks.

Gabbard noted that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump are actively seeking a "good solution" to the tariff challenges. "What I see as a great positive is that we have two leaders who have common sense and who are looking for good solutions. This direct dialogue is happening at the very top in both of our countries, but also at the different secretaries and the cabinet members is going to be key to lay down what that path forward really looks like," she told ANI.

Gabbard's visit marks a significant step in addressing these issues, further underscored by her participation in the Observer Research Foundation's annual Raisina Dialogues in New Delhi. She expressed optimism about the potential for enhancing the economic relationship between the two nations, noting keen interest from the private sector in both countries to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

The foundation for the current US-India partnership was laid during Prime Minister Modi's visit to the White House, establishing a friendly rapport with President Trump. "The tone and the relationship with our new administration under President Trump and Prime Minister Modi was set during Prime Minister Modi's visit to the White House. As you know, they are already good friends," Gabbard commented, reinforcing the importance of this bilateral partnership.

The US remains India's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching USD 118.2 billion last year. Despite President Trump's criticism of India's trade policies, there is an acknowledged potential for growth and improved economic collaboration. Gabbard stressed that both leaders are working in the best interests of their respective economies.

Addressing the threat of tariffs, she reiterated, "PM Modi is looking out for what is in the best interest of India's economy and the opportunities available for the people of India. Similarly, President Trump is doing the same for the US, our economic interests, and the interests of the American people." This sentiment echoes the shared vision of mutual economic benefit that underpins current discussions.

With Trump's reciprocal tariff threats poised to take effect from April 2, Gabbard's remarks highlight the ongoing efforts to find common ground.