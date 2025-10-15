20 passenger burnt alive after Jaisalmer bus catches fire; PM announces Rs 2 lakh aid

Twenty passengers were burnt alive and sixteen others critically injured after a private bus carrying fifty-seven people from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed. The incident occurred about ten minutes after departure, with smoke detected from the rear section of the vehicle on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway.

The driver stopped the bus, but flames engulfed it within moments. Locals, passers-by, and Army personnel assisted in rescue operations as fire tenders and police were alerted. The injured were taken to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer, and sixteen critical patients were referred to a hospital in Jodhpur.

BJP MLA Pratap Puri stated, "Nineteen passengers died in the bus and one succumbed to burn injuries on the way to Jodhpur."

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the site and issued instructions for immediate relief. "The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to those affected by this tragic accident. Directions have been given to officials concerned for the proper treatment of the injured and to extend every possible help to the victims," he posted on X.

District Collector Pratap Singh ordered urgent medical care, and helpline numbers were distributed. The administration began relief and rescue actions and appealed for information to identify the deceased, whose bodies will be released after DNA verification.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, "Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

He also announced financial relief of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP state president Madan Rathore, and other leaders urged ongoing support for those affected. Emergency measures and assistance are being coordinated by local authorities for the victims' families.

President Droupadi Murmu posted, "The news of the deaths of several people due to a fire in a bus in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan said, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the tragic bus fire incident in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."