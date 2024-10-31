25 lakh diyas lit, 1,121 people performing aarti: Ayodhya sets two Guinness World Records on Deepotsav 2024

Diwali 2024: Ayodhya saw the setting of two Guinness World Records on Wednesday during the eighth edition of Deepotsav. One record was of most people performing aarti simultaneously and the other record was the largest display of oil lamps. Over 25 lakh earthen lamps were lit and 1,121 'vedacharyas' performed the 'aarti' together.

The Deepotsav events took place on 55 ghats, including Ram ki Paidi along with the Saryu river. Drones were deployed to count the diyas that set the world record.

Pravin Patel, a Guinness World Records adjudicator, along with consultant Nischal Bharot, announced the records in Ayodhya. "With a total of 1,121, UP Tourism, District administration of Ayodhya and Saryu Aarti Samiti, you are the Guinness World Records title holder for most people performing diya rotations simultaneously. Congratulations!" Patel declared.

Regarding the second record, Patel stated, "With a total of 25,12,585, UP Tourism, Govt of UP, District Administration of Ayodhya, and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, you are the new Guinness World Records title holder for the largest display of oil lamps."

Patel said that the record for "most people performing diya rotations simultaneously" is new, requiring a minimum of 250 participants. The previous record for the largest display of oil lamps was 22,23,676, set during Deepotsav in 2023.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Ayodhya’s transformation was ‘just the beginning’ and part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the development of the heritage of Sanatan Dharma and taking it to the global stage.

"This is the first festival of lights after 500 years, after our beloved Lord Shri Ramlala has been re-installed in his grand temple. This divine and magnificent form of Shri Ayodhya Dham, illuminated with a wonderful and supernatural aura, is making all of us feel the Treta Yuga. Today Ayodhya is happy, entire India is proud. Hearty congratulations and salutations to all Ram devotees participating in 'Deepotsav 2024'! Hail Lord Ram!" Adityanath said in a post on X.

The entire city was decorated, with temples, narrow lanes, main streets, and all government and religious buildings illuminated with dazzling lights. Houses were adorned as part of the celebrations, with 500 drones, laser lights, cultural programmes, and tableaux on Ramayana added to the festivities.

Artistes from states including Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, Telangana, Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Nagpur, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, Chandigarh, Goa, and Odisha showcased their unique folk cultures, enriching the Deepotsav experience with diverse traditions.

Government estimates indicate that over 35 lakh lamps lit up Ayodhya. Of these, 25,12,585 lamps were placed on the 55 ghats.