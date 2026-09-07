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27-year-old Amazon engineer gives up ₹46 lakh package to join Indian Army

27-year-old Amazon engineer gives up ₹46 lakh package to join Indian Army

A native of Neelmatha in Lucknow, he has family roots in Pipergaon village of Sultanpur district.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 2:25 PM IST
27-year-old Amazon engineer gives up ₹46 lakh package to join Indian Army A second-generation soldier, he has also turned down an offer from global aerospace major Airbus to pursue a career in uniform.

Shardendu Tiwari, a 27-year-old cloud engineer at Amazon with an annual package of nearly ₹46 lakh, is leaving his corporate career to join the Indian Army, The Times Of India reported on Saturday.

He is set to be commissioned into the Army at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Gaya on Saturday. A second-generation soldier, he has also turned down an offer from global aerospace major Airbus to pursue a career in uniform.

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A native of Neelmatha in Lucknow, he has family roots in Pipergaon village of Sultanpur district. His father, Honorary Captain Raj Kumar Tiwari, served in the Army Service Corps for 36 years before retiring. His family background played a role in shaping his childhood ambition to join the armed forces, according to the report.

He completed his schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chandimandir, in Haryana, before earning a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Information Technology. He later completed an MTech in Computer Science and Information Security from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.

Getting into the Army took several attempts. He appeared for the selection process eight times before finally clearing it. He eventually joined through the Technical Entry Scheme, a route that allowed him to serve in the Army while staying connected to the technology field.

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He was also drawn to the opportunities for adventure and field service that the Army offers.

During his training at OTA Gaya, he was appointed Senior Under Officer (SUO), one of the academy's highest cadet appointments, in recognition of his leadership qualities.

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Outside training, he enjoys playing basketball and table tennis.

The move marks a shift from a lucrative technology career to a life in the armed forces, with the 27-year-old choosing military service despite having opportunities in the corporate and technology sectors.

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Published on: Sep 7, 2026 2:25 PM IST
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