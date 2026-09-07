27-year-old Amazon engineer gives up ₹46 lakh package to join Indian Army

A native of Neelmatha in Lucknow, he has family roots in Pipergaon village of Sultanpur district. His father, Honorary Captain Raj Kumar Tiwari, served in the Army Service Corps for 36 years before retiring. His family background played a role in shaping his childhood ambition to join the armed forces, according to the report.

He completed his schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chandimandir, in Haryana, before earning a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Information Technology. He later completed an MTech in Computer Science and Information Security from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.

Getting into the Army took several attempts. He appeared for the selection process eight times before finally clearing it. He eventually joined through the Technical Entry Scheme, a route that allowed him to serve in the Army while staying connected to the technology field.

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He was also drawn to the opportunities for adventure and field service that the Army offers.

During his training at OTA Gaya, he was appointed Senior Under Officer (SUO), one of the academy's highest cadet appointments, in recognition of his leadership qualities.

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Outside training, he enjoys playing basketball and table tennis.

The move marks a shift from a lucrative technology career to a life in the armed forces, with the 27-year-old choosing military service despite having opportunities in the corporate and technology sectors.