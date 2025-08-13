‘2,800 dogs killed to protect kids’: Days after SC verdict on stray dogs, Karnataka MLC’s shocking confession goes viral

A Karnataka MLC SL Bhojegowda of HD Kumaraswamy’s Janata Dal (Secular) recently admitted to killing 2,800 dogs in the past, saying it was done “for the safety of children.” Bhojegowda called for legal action against stray dogs at the national level.

He urged that a petition should be filed in the Supreme Court and "let Karnataka be the first in India to ask the Supreme Court to act against dogs.” He said, “We also have concern for animals, but animal lovers are another menace. But you see the suffering of young children. You read about this daily in the papers and TV. It is happening every day.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Recounting his tenure as head of the civic body in Chikmagalur, he revealed, “We had mixed something with meat and fed about 2800 dogs and buried them under coconut trees… let’s go to jail also if needed for the safety of our kids.” Large-scale dog culling has been reported from several southern states over the last decade, drawing repeated objections from animal rights activists.

The admission comes after the Supreme Court directed civic bodies in Delhi-NCR to “immediately catch, sterilise, and permanently relocate” stray dogs to shelters. Hearing a case on dog bites and rabies, the court said there should be “no compromise” in carrying out the order and warned of strict action against anyone obstructing the process.

Large-scale dog culling has been reported periodically from several southern states over the past decade, intensifying opposition from animal rights activists to the Supreme Court’s order to remove all strays from Delhi-NCR and place them in shelters.

Advertisement

Karnataka has reported 2.86 lakh dog bite cases and 26 suspected rabies deaths between January and August this year. Between August 4 and 10 alone, 5,652 dog bite cases were recorded, though no rabies deaths occurred in that week, according to the State Surveillance Unit’s infectious disease report.

In one recent case, two college students pursuing an Integrated MSc in Economics at Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics were attacked inside the Bengaluru University campus near Kengeri. They were hospitalised with bite injuries, and a pack of dogs is suspected to have been involved.