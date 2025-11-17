42 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus–tanker collision

At least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad lost their lives after a bus travelling from Mecca to Madinah collided with a diesel tanker near Mufrihat in Saudi Arabia in the early hours of Monday. The accident also left multiple passengers injured, prompting an immediate response from emergency teams and local authorities, who launched rescue and relief operations at the scene. Officials are currently in the process of verifying the exact number of casualties and working to identify the victims.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has established a 24x7 control room to provide assistance to the families of those affected. The mission has shared a toll-free helpline number, 8002440003, for relatives seeking information and support. Efforts are focused on coordinating with local authorities and expediting the process of identification and necessary formalities for the affected families.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated he was "deeply shocked" by the accident. He noted via a message on X that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were delivering the "fullest support" to those impacted and their families. He extended sincere condolences to the bereaved families and expressed hope for the swift recovery of the injured.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also conveyed his shock and sadness over the tragedy, emphasising that the government remained in close contact with Embassy officials in Saudi Arabia. Rijiju confirmed that further details were being gathered and that authorities were extending all possible assistance to the victims’ families.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP B Shivadhar Reddy to urgently collect information about the victims and confirm how many passengers from Telangana were on board. The state government has set up a control room at the Telangana Secretariat, with helplines 79979 59754 and 99129 19545, and is working with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy to support affected families.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his grief, explaining that he had contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared passenger details with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. Owaisi also reported speaking with Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission, who relayed that local authorities were collecting information. Owaisi requested the government and Jaishankar to bring the bodies back to India and ensure that the injured they receive proper medical treatment.