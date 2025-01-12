'7.7°C in Delhi, flights, trains hit': IMD sees more chill, rain ahead as dense fog grips Capital

Delhi woke up to dense fog and icy winds on Sunday, intensifying the ongoing cold wave that has gripped the city. Visibility plummeted, disrupting flights, trains, and daily commutes, while many homeless residents sought refuge in night shelters. The fog further worsened Delhi’s already poor air quality, leaving the capital in a deep winter freeze.

Related Articles

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a minimum temperature of 10°C and a maximum of 17°C for Sunday. On Saturday evening, the city recorded a low of 7.7°C, accompanied by light rain. More showers, along with thunderstorms and hail, are expected later today, with icy winds set to deepen the chill.

The dense fog grounded operations at Delhi airport, delaying multiple flights. Indian Railways reported that 25 trains to Delhi were running late due to reduced visibility. The Delhi airport urged passengers to stay updated on flight statuses by contacting airlines directly.

Dense fog is expected to linger across Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and East Uttar Pradesh during the early hours of January 12 and 13, disrupting road and rail traffic in these areas. The IMD has also warned of near-zero visibility in parts of Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh during night and morning hours.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to bring isolated rain and snow to Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from January 15 to 17. In addition, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, and parts of Chhattisgarh will experience blocked visibility from January 13 to 15.

On Monday, January 13, the capital will face dense fog again, with temperatures ranging between 8°C and 20°C. The IMD predicts similar conditions across northern states, keeping the cold wave unabated through mid-January.